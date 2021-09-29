From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // Slicing Through the Past with One Exceptional Kitchen Tool

Portrait

All photos by Leila Kwok.

FROM THE COLLECTION aims to introduce readers to the inventories of local art galleries, museums and other cultural institutions, not via official exhibition notes but by way of the people that help manage and maintain the collections themselves.

“The blade is half the size it used to be from being used and sharpened so often, and I have had to reattach the blade to the handle using wire.”

In this edition of From the Collection, we hear from Chef Tojo, of Vancouver’s highly lauded Japanese fine dining institution, Tojo’s Restaurant, about his most special and memorable kitchen tool…

“This knife is the oldest knife in my collection. I bought it from a well-known knife maker in Osaka in 1968. My senpai (mentor) recommended this one to me. The blade is half the size it used to be from being used and sharpened so often, and I have had to reattach the blade to the handle using wire. I still use it on very special occasions and when I do, it brings back memories of my youth and humble beginnings.”

Tojo's Restaurant
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1133 West Broadway | 604-872-8050 | WEBSITE
