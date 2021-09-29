FROM THE COLLECTION // Slicing Through the Past with One Exceptional Kitchen Tool

FROM THE COLLECTION aims to introduce readers to the inventories of local art galleries, museums and other cultural institutions, not via official exhibition notes but by way of the people that help manage and maintain the collections themselves.

“The blade is half the size it used to be from being used and sharpened so often, and I have had to reattach the blade to the handle using wire.”

In this edition of From the Collection, we hear from Chef Tojo, of Vancouver’s highly lauded Japanese fine dining institution, Tojo’s Restaurant, about his most special and memorable kitchen tool…

