COOL THINGS WE WANT // A Punchy New Quilted Fanny Bag from ‘Never Ending Weekend’

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

This season we want to brighten up our rainy day commute with a punchy new Quilted Fanny bag from Never Ending Weekend, the woman-run Victoria-based designer of bags, totes and hats in West-Coast-weatherproof waxed cotton canvas. What makes this particular style so covetable? It’s the perfect size for keeping our essentials cozy and cute enough looking to make us happy on even the crappiest of Vancouver winter days.


NEW sold out of her ready-to-ship Fannies almost immediately after they dropped last weekend, but will be reopening her shop for custom orders on October 15th. There are only a limited number of slots available though (custom orders open up monthly on the 15th), and a ton of awesome colour options and combos to choose from (we think that, in this case, the more the better), so the pressure is on! Luckily, there are still a couple of weeks left to make our final decision… Find out more.

