Scout List, Vol. 582

From our calendar to yours comes this carefully considered agenda of cool things we are doing, wishing we could do, or conspiring to do in Vancouver, September 23-30, 2021.

GO BIG | Looking to start the weekend early? Head over to Main Street Brewing today (Thursday) between 5-9pm and let the Top Rope Birria x With/On Korean collab-o-rama set you on the right path. Take along a few pals so that you can make your way through the full menu of kimchi whiz tots, Korean rice cakes, quesabirria dumplings, bibimbap and cold, cold beer. Kapow! Details.

Main Street Brewing 261 East 7th Ave. MAP

GO SLOW | It’s always a good idea to allocate some portion of your Sunday lounging over coffee and fine pastry. This Sunday we suggest you hit Modus for a big mug of “The Dom” and some small-batch Filipino baked goodness courtesy of Carlo’s Coffee & Snack. Carlo’s is popping up at the West Broadway shop with a no-bake cheesecake, espresso flan, sans rival (layers of buttercream, meringue and cashews), soft and fluffy pandasel. The tricky bit: when things are this tasty, they tend to sell out. Arrive early for best results. Details.

Coffee Roastery Modus 112 W Broadway MAP

STUDIO SALE | Local jeweller Sophia Armstrong, aka Noon Jewellery, is having a studio sale this weekend, including new works, samples, and one-of-a-kinds. Think easy yet elegant silver and pearl pieces, with a touch of whimsy. She’s also welcoming a few of her crafty friends into the space to round out the event – including unique and utilitarian ceramics by Caitlin Prince, and floral arrangements by @things_from_gardens – plus a selection of vintage pieces from Room Without A View. Details.

Sun, Sept. 26th | 12-6pm | Unit 312, 825 Granville St. Unit 312, 825 Granville St. MAP

DOUBLE DOWN | Now that you’ve loaded up vintage clothing, flowers and jewellery on Granville Street, it’s time to head east for another sale, this one is at 1000 Parker Street Studios. House of Hudson will be selling jewellery (and offering repairs and refurbishment consultations), artist Klee Larsen is showing new work for sale (serene waterscapes and landscapes that everyone needs in their home), and artist Pam Hudson (bring in your pet and pick a canvas for a portrait). Details.

Sept. 25 + 26 | 11am-4pm | UNIT 328 | Parker Street Studios 1000 Parker St. MAP

ART | There is a new show on the walls of the Surrey Art Gallery to check out. What If? is an exhibition of paintings, drawings, animation and installation created by Vancouver artist Sandeep Johal. In this exhibition, Johal’s aim is to debunk traditional South Asian stereotypes of women by offering up a bright alternative: a constellation of rebels and role models that embody strength and resilience. Admission to The Surrey Art Gallery is free. What If? is viewable now through December 11th. Details.

Surrey Art Gallery 13750 88 Ave., Surrey, BC MAP

HIKE | Leaves are just beginning to turn, get out there and enjoy the beginnings of fall. Our suggestion: Pacific Spirit Regional Park. Trails are quieter now that the summer flocks have retreated. Do yourself a favour and stop at La Quercia on your way out to the park (the award-winning restaurant is operating as a deli right now and they make a mean sandwich that would be perfect to eat on your adventure). Details.

Pacific Spirit Regional Park 4915 West 16th Ave (400 m W of Blanca) MAP

La Quercia 3689 West 4th Ave. MAP

WATCH | Autumn is also a great time to hit the George C. Reifel Bird Sanctuary. Reifel is a protected habitat for migratory birds located at the northern end of Westham Island and Fall migration is happening right now! Even if you’re not into birds, there are few prettier places in the Lower Mainland to stretch your legs and breathe in some fresh air. Details.

Reifel Bird Sanctuary 5191 Robertson Rd, Delta, BC MAP

KIDS | Gather the fam and head out to UBC for ‘Honour With Orange: Lantern Workshop and Indigenous Stories at The Museum of Anthropology. From The Museum: MOA’s Curator of Indigenous Programming, Damara Jacobs-Petersen, will read a selection of children’s stories written by Canadian Indigenous authors. Participants will have the opportunity to begin exploring the legacy of residential schools as well as the path towards healing through stories.” After story telling, participants can take part in creating an organ lantern or button. This program is designed for families with children aged 6–12. Limited capacity. Arrive early to avoid disappointment. Details.

Sat, Sept. 25 | 10:30am-noon | Museum of Anthropology | 6393 NW Marine Dr, Vancouver, BC V6T 1Z2 MAP

CONNECT | The first ever Fire Dragon Festival happens in Chinatown this weekend. A celebration of local Chinese food, art, culture and heritage, the highlight of the festival will be the awakening of the dragon with an eye dotting ceremony this Saturday evening (September 25th, 7pm) followed by dancing and bringing good fortune and well-being. Join in the fun and welcome the new Mid-Autumn season in good cheer. Details.

Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Courtyard 50 E Pender St. MAP

EAT LOCAL | We’re closing in on the last weeks of a full complement of farmers markets, pick the market closest to you, grab your best reusable shopping bag and head over to fill it to the brim with tasty apples, perfect plums, and as many pears as you can handle… this month is brimming with fresh fruits and vegetables (not to mention cheeses, artisan breads, preserves, honey, wild salmon, cookies, pies, eggs and pickles. Support the people who grow our food! Find out more.

Downtown Farmers Market | Wednesdays | 2 - 6pm 750 Hornby St. MAP

False Creek Farmers Market | Thursdays | 2 - 6pm Concord Community Park MAP

Riley Park Farmers Market | Saturdays | 10am - 2:30pm Riley Park, East 30th Avenue, Vancouver, BC, Canada MAP

Trout Lake Farmers Market | Saturdays | 9am - 2pm East 13th & Lakewood Dr., Vancouver, BC, Canada MAP

West End Farmers Market | Saturdays | 9am - 2pm 1100 Comox St. (btw. Bute & Thurlow) MAP

Kitsilano Farmers Market | Sundays | 9:30am - 2:30pm Kitsilano Community Centre, Larch Street, Vancouver, BC, Canada MAP