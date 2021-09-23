Havana on The Drive Seeking New Head Chef

The Goods from Havana

Vancouver, BC | Havana Vancouver is inspired by the flavours, colours, and culture of Old Havana, Cuba.

When it comes to the experience, guests can expect a hybrid of authentic Cuban flavours combined with Pacific Northwest style and a commitment to local suppliers. Bright, fresh, fun tastes unique to the location.

The space is vibrant and energetic, filled with the sounds of people connecting and storytelling, moved by the music. Whether you’re on a date or with a large group, Havana has the perfect spot for you. The patio is an iconic Commercial Drive hangout, draped with all day sunshine, the ideal spot to sip mojitos and sangria and create memories.

You are:

A dynamic leader, people developer, and a lover of food and beverage. Fun, energetic leader with a proven track record of driving a kitchen team to be creative and profitable. The ability to challenge, motivate, and coach your team to improve their culinary prowess. A self-motivated cook looking to expand their own knowledge and grow as a Chef. Ideally, you will be able to provide an example of people and dishes you’ve developed in your career.

We are:

Our group began in 2011 as Vancouver Urban Winery which evolved into Belgard Kitchen and Settlement Brewing. We added Havana Restaurant to our portfolio in late 2017 and are working on our next restaurant venture as we speak. Our businesses are growing and we’d love to add someone great to the family.

The Role is (including but not limited to):

– Recruiting, hiring, training, and developing your kitchen team

– Menu ideation & development, including one-off events

– Inventory management using Optimum Control

– Ordering and building relationships with multiple suppliers

– Adjusting prep and order guides to be continuously profitable

– Working within and exceeding health and safety standards

– Maintaining your environment, equipment and preventative maintenance programs. – Work with the Executive Chef to update the menu seasonally.

Job Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $65,000 – $80,000 including gratuities

Please send your resume and a brief introduction to info@havanavancouver.com

All positions at Havana Vancouver are open to any and every member of the community. Folks of all racial backgrounds and gender identities (LGBTQIA+) are encouraged to apply.