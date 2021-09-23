Opportunity Knocks / Commercial Drive

Havana on The Drive Seeking New Head Chef

Portrait

The Goods from Havana

Vancouver, BC | Havana Vancouver is inspired by the flavours, colours, and culture of Old Havana, Cuba.

When it comes to the experience, guests can expect a hybrid of authentic Cuban flavours combined with Pacific Northwest style and a commitment to local suppliers. Bright, fresh, fun tastes unique to the location.

The space is vibrant and energetic, filled with the sounds of people connecting and storytelling, moved by the music. Whether you’re on a date or with a large group, Havana has the perfect spot for you. The patio is an iconic Commercial Drive hangout, draped with all day sunshine, the ideal spot to sip mojitos and sangria and create memories.

You are:
A dynamic leader, people developer, and a lover of food and beverage. Fun, energetic leader with a proven track record of driving a kitchen team to be creative and profitable. The ability to challenge, motivate, and coach your team to improve their culinary prowess. A self-motivated cook looking to expand their own knowledge and grow as a Chef. Ideally, you will be able to provide an example of people and dishes you’ve developed in your career.

We are:
Our group began in 2011 as Vancouver Urban Winery which evolved into Belgard Kitchen and Settlement Brewing. We added Havana Restaurant to our portfolio in late 2017 and are working on our next restaurant venture as we speak. Our businesses are growing and we’d love to add someone great to the family.

The Role is (including but not limited to):
– Recruiting, hiring, training, and developing your kitchen team
– Menu ideation & development, including one-off events
– Inventory management using Optimum Control
– Ordering and building relationships with multiple suppliers
– Adjusting prep and order guides to be continuously profitable
– Working within and exceeding health and safety standards
– Maintaining your environment, equipment and preventative maintenance programs. – Work with the Executive Chef to update the menu seasonally.

Job Type: Full-time
Salary Range: $65,000 – $80,000 including gratuities
Please send your resume and a brief introduction to info@havanavancouver.com

All positions at Havana Vancouver are open to any and every member of the community. Folks of all racial backgrounds and gender identities (LGBTQIA+) are encouraged to apply.

Havana
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
1212 Commercial Dr. | 604-253-9119 | WEBSITE
Havana on The Drive Seeking New Head Chef
Havana Vancouver Presents: Drag Brunch on The Drive

There are 0 comments

Commercial Drive

You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try One of the Most Interesting Cocktails on Commercial Drive

Bartender Felipe Torres of La Mezcaleria has created a line-up of drinks with one that stands out for its street food inspiration.

You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try This Delicious Handheld at East Van’s New ‘Vennie’s Sub Shop’

The meatloaf in this Livia potato bunned beauty is classically glazed and smeared with a sauce reminiscent of Triple-O's.

Track and Food / Commercial Drive

TRACK & FOOD // Local Chefs Talk Collaboration, Pandemics and Delivery Apps

In this episode, Jamie and Mickey speak to chefs Doug Stephen and Phil Scarfone about working their way through weird times.

You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try These Delicious Chocolate Cookies on Commercial Drive

We're usually down for their little cream-filled doughnut rounds but these cookies are just the right thing on a cloudy day.

Restaurant Graveyard / Commercial Drive

Remembering the Commercial Drive Restaurant Where All the Cooks Liked to Hang Out

While it did attract many off-duty cooks, bartenders and servers, to the neighbourhood at large is was like a second living room.

You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try This Hot Mexican Chocolate Cream-Filled Pastry on Commercial Drive

The thing is positively loaded with the stuff (really the volume of a cream puff), thus warming the palate without mercy.

Popular

Opening Soon / Chinatown

‘Nancy Go Yaya’ Opening Soon in Chinatown

The Singaporean restaurant and wine bar arrives this summer from the team behind Bao Bei and Kissa Tanto.

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

Opening Soon / Strathcona

Strathcona’s Iconic Vernon Drive Grocery to Become ‘Rise Up Marketplace’

Food industry veterans Rags Rajesh Narine and Roger Collins have taken over the old store to create something new and soulful.

17 Places
Heads Up

Ten Films We Absolutely Need to See at This Year’s VIFF

VIFF is celebrating it's 40th birthday this year by inviting film-lovers back into theatres, as well as online via VIFF Connect.

Opening Soon / West Side

Inside the New ‘DL Chicken Shack’ at UBC

Doug Stephen and Lindsey Mann are set to launch the second location of their popular fried chicken concept on Sept. 7th.

Previous
Barbariain Wine Consulting Announces New In-Person Wine Classes
Next
Inn at Laurel Point Now Hiring for Multiple Positions

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / Victoria

Inn at Laurel Point Now Hiring for Multiple Positions

Opportunity Knocks / Gastown

Gastown’s Pourhouse Seeks Assistant General Manager

Opportunity Knocks / West Side

Potluck Hawker Eatery Now Hiring for All Positions

Opportunity Knocks / Downtown

Chambar on the Lookout for Floor Service Manager