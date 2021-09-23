Eleanor Chow-Waterfall Chow Does ‘The Dishes’

The Dishes asks Vancouverites to walk us through a map of their ideal day and night on the town. We’re talking breakfast, lunch, happy hour, dinner and late night cocktails. Tax and tip included.

In this edition of The Dishes, pastry chef and owner of Cadeaux Bakery, Eleanor Chow-Waterfall leads us around Vancouver on her dream day of eating and drinking…

Good morning! What’s for breakfast/brunch?

For breakfast I like to head over to Kam Wai and pick up a few Joong- Glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo leaves with salted duck yolk, preserved pork belly and mung beans. They sell them cold so I take mine home and steam them for about 20 minutes and they’re good to go. I eat mine with a little soya sauce but some people also used granulated sugar. There are other variations (peanuts, red bean) but the mung bean is my favourite. It’s a classic cantonese style rice dumpling which I used to eat a lot of in my childhood.

Kam Wai Chinatown 249 E Pender St, Vancouver, BC V6A 1T8 MAP

Where should we meet for coffee/tea?

I’m not a huge coffee drinker but I love love the coffee from Cafe Medina so if it’s a little slower there I’ll pop in for a macchiato and a waffle.

Café Medina Downtown 780 Richards St. MAP

Now we’re hungry again. What’s for lunch?

I recently made my way to Nancy Go Yaya and had their Laksa. The broth is so fragrant, the fish cake stuffed tofu is something dreams are made of and the housemade wheat noodles have the most delightful chew so I will definitely be back regularly to fill my belly with that. I’ll finish off my lunch with a Milo Dinosaur float. Iced milo with condensed milk soft serve and an extra scoop of milo powder.

Nancy Go Yaya Chinatown 265 East Pender St. (Opening soon) MAP

Who has you figured out at Happy Hour?

The Greek in Gastown. They have a great bottle of house Viogner for $28 and I will usually order the dip taster, spanikopita and keftedes which are also on their happy hour menu.

What’s for dinner?

The Greek by Anatoli Gastown 221 Carrall St, Vancouver MAP

Even though I don’t make it there often enough I love everything that I’ve had at Pepino’s. There menu does change sometimes so I usually order the a la familia menu which gives you the option of ordering 2 dishes of each course to share amongst your party. After seeing what they are currently offering, the Caesar salad, spaghetti and meatballs and chicken piccata…. drool.

Pepino's Spaghetti House Commercial Drive 631 Commercial Drive MAP

What’s for dessert?

I don’t usually head out for dessert since I get to bring them home on the regular for free. Lately I’ve really enjoyed the double chocolate verrine that we have here at the bakery (dark chocolate, and milk chocolate cream which has the consistency of a thicker dense pudding, topped off with a little raspberry confit, tempered chocolate and crispy chocolate balls). Its pretty dreamy and great to share with that someone special.

Cadeaux Bakery Gastown 172 Powell St. MAP

Where are you taking us for late night cocktails?

My two favourite cocktail bars are The Diamond and The Keefer bar. Heading to the Diamond, I’ll usually have the Corpse reviver, The Bicycletta or a good old fashion Negroni. If heading over to the Keefer Bar/Yard, The champagne saber is great fun and I’ll order the Keefer 75 or the ever fitting Boss lady cocktail. On a side note if I can slip into Bao Bei before last call my go to is their signature Chino Margarita.

Bao Bei Chinese Brasserie Chinatown 163 Keefer St. MAP