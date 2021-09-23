Back to: Eleanor Chow-Waterfall Chow Does ‘The Dishes’
List Map

Eleanor Chow-Waterfall Chow Does ‘The Dishes’

Eleanor Chow-Waterfall, pastry chef and owner of Cadeaux Bakery, leads us around Vancouver on her dream day of eating and drinking...
Article
The Dishes

Eleanor Chow-Waterfall Chow Does ‘The Dishes’

Portrait

The Dishes asks Vancouverites to walk us through a map of their ideal day and night on the town. We’re talking breakfast, lunch, happy hour, dinner and late night cocktails. Tax and tip included.

In this edition of The Dishes, pastry chef and owner of Cadeaux Bakery, Eleanor Chow-Waterfall leads us around Vancouver on her dream day of eating and drinking…

Good morning! What’s for breakfast/brunch?

For breakfast I like to head over to Kam Wai and pick up a few Joong- Glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo leaves with salted duck yolk, preserved pork belly and mung beans. They sell them cold so I take mine home and steam them for about 20 minutes and they’re good to go. I eat mine with a little soya sauce but some people also used granulated sugar. There are other variations (peanuts, red bean) but the mung bean is my favourite. It’s a classic cantonese style rice dumpling which I used to eat a lot of in my childhood.

Kam Wai
Chinatown
249 E Pender St, Vancouver, BC V6A 1T8
MAP

Where should we meet for coffee/tea?

I’m not a huge coffee drinker but I love love the coffee from Cafe Medina so if it’s a little slower there I’ll pop in for a macchiato and a waffle.

Café Medina
Downtown
780 Richards St.
MAP

Now we’re hungry again. What’s for lunch?

I recently made my way to Nancy Go Yaya and had their Laksa. The broth is so fragrant, the fish cake stuffed tofu is something dreams are made of and the housemade wheat noodles have the most delightful chew so I will definitely be back regularly to fill my belly with that. I’ll finish off my lunch with a Milo Dinosaur float. Iced milo with condensed milk soft serve and an extra scoop of milo powder.

Nancy Go Yaya
Chinatown
265 East Pender St. (Opening soon)
MAP

Who has you figured out at Happy Hour?

The Greek in Gastown. They have a great bottle of house Viogner for $28 and I will usually order the dip taster, spanikopita and keftedes which are also on their happy hour menu.

What’s for dinner?

The Greek by Anatoli
Gastown
221 Carrall St, Vancouver
MAP

Even though I don’t make it there often enough I love everything that I’ve had at Pepino’s. There menu does change sometimes so I usually order the a la familia menu which gives you the option of ordering 2 dishes of each course to share amongst your party. After seeing what they are currently offering, the Caesar salad, spaghetti and meatballs and chicken piccata…. drool.

Pepino's Spaghetti House
Commercial Drive
631 Commercial Drive
MAP

What’s for dessert?

I don’t usually head out for dessert since I get to bring them home on the regular for free. Lately I’ve really enjoyed the double chocolate verrine that we have here at the bakery (dark chocolate, and milk chocolate cream which has the consistency of a thicker dense pudding, topped off with a little raspberry confit, tempered chocolate and crispy chocolate balls). Its pretty dreamy and great to share with that someone special.

Cadeaux Bakery
Gastown
172 Powell St.
MAP

Where are you taking us for late night cocktails?

My two favourite cocktail bars are The Diamond and The Keefer bar. Heading to the Diamond, I’ll usually have the Corpse reviver, The Bicycletta or a good old fashion Negroni. If heading over to the Keefer Bar/Yard, The champagne saber is great fun and I’ll order the Keefer 75 or the ever fitting Boss lady cocktail. On a side note if I can slip into Bao Bei before last call my go to is their signature Chino Margarita.

Bao Bei Chinese Brasserie
Chinatown
163 Keefer St.
MAP
The Diamond
Gastown
6 Powell St.
MAP

There are 0 comments

Popular

Opening Soon / Chinatown

‘Nancy Go Yaya’ Opening Soon in Chinatown

The Singaporean restaurant and wine bar arrives this summer from the team behind Bao Bei and Kissa Tanto.

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

Opening Soon / Strathcona

Strathcona’s Iconic Vernon Drive Grocery to Become ‘Rise Up Marketplace’

Food industry veterans Rags Rajesh Narine and Roger Collins have taken over the old store to create something new and soulful.

17 Places
Heads Up

Ten Films We Absolutely Need to See at This Year’s VIFF

VIFF is celebrating it's 40th birthday this year by inviting film-lovers back into theatres, as well as online via VIFF Connect.

Opening Soon / West Side

Inside the New ‘DL Chicken Shack’ at UBC

Doug Stephen and Lindsey Mann are set to launch the second location of their popular fried chicken concept on Sept. 7th.

Previous
Inn at Laurel Point Now Hiring for Multiple Positions
Next
Yuwa Fine Japanese Reveals New Flavours for Fall and Summer’s End

The Dishes

See more from The Dishes
The Dishes

Chef Damon Campbell Does ‘The Dishes’

10 Places

The Executive Chef at the Fairmont Pacific Rim leads us around Vancouver on his dream day of eating and drinking.

9 Places
The Dishes / East Vancouver

Miki Ellis Does ‘The Dishes’

In this edition, the co-owner of Dachi and Ugly Dumpling details her best day of eating and drinking around Vancouver...

7 Places
The Dishes / Burnaby

Jenice Yu Does ‘The Dishes’

The co-founder of local seafood company F.I.S.H walks us through an ideal day of drinking and dining in Vancouver.

The Dishes

Jayton Paul Does ‘The Dishes’

11 Places

This week we speak with award-winning Hawksworth Sommelier, Jayton Paul, about his favourite places to eat and drink around town.