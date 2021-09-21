Book Your Seat for Memphis Blues BBQ’s Final Hog Night of the Year

The Goods from Memphis Blues BBQ

Vancouver, BC | There’s just one week until our final hog night of the year: Wednesday, September 29th. Dinner will be served at 6pm. Have you booked your seat yet? We are almost SOLD OUT! Here’s a lil’ sneak peek at the menu below:

Housemade Scotch Eggs

Cauliflower Cheese

Sage and Onion Stuffing

Bubble and Squeak

& MORE!

Yup, this is our last whole hog of the year and British-themed so throw on your caps, get your pipes and perfect those Royal waves. It’s going to be a good’un!