Oh Carolina’s Sunday Garden Party Series Wraps on September 19th

The Goods from Oh Carolina

Vancouver, BC | Oh Carolina throws the final garden party series of the year with its seventh instalment this Sunday, September 19th! Fanny Bay Oysters will ensure a shucking good time, as they showcase fresh oysters, grilled oysters with creole butter, and delicious mussels in a white wine & chorizo broth. Over the past three decades, Fanny Bay Oysters has earned a global reputation with their fully integrated, sustainable practices, which result in some of the highest quality shellfish available! As always, Wine Director Michael Littleford has created a delectable wine menu tailored to all things shellfish.

The garden party series finishes strong this Sunday, starting at 4pm, and runs until 9pm. No tickets or reservations are required, so feel free to pop down at your leisure!

