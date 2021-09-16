Chinatown’s New ‘Irish Heather’ to Host Ardbeg Long Table Dinner & Tasting

The Goods from Irish Heather Shebeen

Vancouver, BC | Join us in Irish Heather Shebeen on October 2nd at 6pm as we team up with Bryan Simpson, National Brand Ambassador for Ardbeg and Glenmorangie. On the night you can expect a welcome cocktail upon arrival followed by an Ardbeg whisky tasting like no other. After the tasting the Irish Heather will serve a meal and dessert with a surprise from Mr. Simpson.

Event: Ardbeg Long Table Dinner & Tasting

Featuring: Bryan Simpson

Location: Irish Heather Shebeen – 248 East Georgia Street, Vancouver

Date: October 2, 2021

Time: 6pm

Price: $50 +18% gratuity + taxes