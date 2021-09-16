Community News / Chinatown

Chinatown’s New ‘Irish Heather’ to Host Ardbeg Long Table Dinner & Tasting

Vancouver, BC | Join us in Irish Heather Shebeen on October 2nd at 6pm as we team up with Bryan Simpson, National Brand Ambassador for Ardbeg and Glenmorangie. On the night you can expect a welcome cocktail upon arrival followed by an Ardbeg whisky tasting like no other. After the tasting the Irish Heather will serve a meal and dessert with a surprise from Mr. Simpson.

Event: Ardbeg Long Table Dinner & Tasting
Featuring: Bryan Simpson
Location: Irish Heather Shebeen – 248 East Georgia Street, Vancouver
Date: October 2, 2021
Time: 6pm
Price: $50 +18% gratuity + taxes

Irish Heather Shebeen
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
248 East Georgia St. | 604-688-9779 | WEBSITE
