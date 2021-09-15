Plan a Trip to the 4th Annual UBC Farm Fall Fair This Weekend

Looking for a delicious, festive and family-friendly way to welcome the autumn season? Plan a trip out to UBC on Saturday, September 18th for the 4th Annual UBC Farm Fall Fair (10am-2pm).

Expect a Farmers Market, boasting dozens of local vendors selling their produce, food, booze and handmade goods, plus live musical entertainment and various hands-on activities for kids. Show up early to get your pick of UBC grown pumpkins from the U-Pick piles, scarf down some food from the various food and coffee trucks on site, and commemorate the event with a picture in the photo booth. Been growing something kind of kooky-looking in your own garden? This is your chance to show it off by entering the fair’s ‘Weirdest Vegetable Contest’. Got a knack for pie-making (or just pie-eating)? Check out the pie contest (you can find the entry form and full details on the Fall Fair event page). Pie tasting is open to the public by donation beginning at 12:30pm, after all of the entries have been officially judged and the winners announced.

The Fall Fair is also your opportunity to learn more about the efforts and practices involved in farming responsibly, by visiting the farm’s education and volunteer booths and taking a tour of the farm, including its resident chickens. Even if rain is falling, the opportunity to connect with a community with so much respect food and farming makes the UBC farm is a rewarding country getaway within the city. Find out more.