Chambar on the Lookout for Floor Service Manager

The GOODS from Chambar

Vancouver, BC | Chambar is looking to add to their talented Front of House management team. As a key front-line member of the team, the Floor Service Manager is responsible for the performance and management of the FOH Service Team.

This role is also responsible for executing operational and administrative duties as directed by the Owners, Director of Operations and Head Restaurant Manager to ensure that the business operates at its highest efficiency.

Key tasks include but are not limited to:

– Ensures guest satisfaction during service

– Takes an active role on floor

– Opening and/or Closing responsibilities

– Oversees the training and development of new staff

Skills Required:

– Ability to successfully field guest complaints.

– Proven record of extraordinary guest service.

– Experience with Bookenda, OpenTable or equivalent reservation system.

– Excellent customer service skills driven by the ability to provide the highest quality of professional service.

– Excellent interpersonal and communication skills which promote an atmosphere of mutual respect.

– Energizes staff by creating an atmosphere of trust, accessibility, optimism and integrity.

– Ability to escalate issues or concerns in a positive, solution oriented manner when needed.

Please send resume with cover letter and references in confidence to tia [at] chambar.com

Open availability to work daytime, evenings and weekends is a must.