Opportunity Knocks / Downtown

Chambar on the Lookout for Floor Service Manager

Portrait

The GOODS from Chambar

Vancouver, BC | Chambar is looking to add to their talented Front of House management team. As a key front-line member of the team, the Floor Service Manager is responsible for the performance and management of the FOH Service Team.

This role is also responsible for executing operational and administrative duties as directed by the Owners, Director of Operations and Head Restaurant Manager to ensure that the business operates at its highest efficiency.

Key tasks include but are not limited to:

– Ensures guest satisfaction during service
– Takes an active role on floor
– Opening and/or Closing responsibilities
– Oversees the training and development of new staff

Skills Required:

– Ability to successfully field guest complaints.
– Proven record of extraordinary guest service.
– Experience with Bookenda, OpenTable or equivalent reservation system.
– Excellent customer service skills driven by the ability to provide the highest quality of professional service.
– Excellent interpersonal and communication skills which promote an atmosphere of mutual respect.
– Energizes staff by creating an atmosphere of trust, accessibility, optimism and integrity.
– Ability to escalate issues or concerns in a positive, solution oriented manner when needed.

Please send resume with cover letter and references in confidence to tia [at] chambar.com

Open availability to work daytime, evenings and weekends is a must.

Chambar
Neighbourhood: Downtown
568 Beatty St. | 604-879-7119 | WEBSITE
Chambar on the Lookout for Floor Service Manager
Chambar Returns With Patio Service and Happy Hour Starting at 3pm

There are 0 comments

Downtown

10 Places
The Dishes / Downtown

Chef Damon Campbell Does ‘The Dishes’

The Executive Chef at the Fairmont Pacific Rim leads us around Vancouver on his dream day of eating and drinking.

Heads Up / Downtown

Cinephiles Rejoice! In-Theatre Screenings Return to Newly Renovated VIFF Centre

August's calendar of in-theatre films is loaded with new and diverse flicks to enjoy in the Centre's cozy, air-conditioned theatres.

View From Your Window / Downtown

The View From Your Window #259

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Comfort Food / Downtown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // The Gently Spiced Spaghetti Vongole at Nightingale

This simple, classic Italian comfort dish sees a tiny but impactful upgrade in its recipe at Chef David Hawksworth's Nightingale.

Opening Soon / Downtown

A Sneak Peek Inside ‘Giovane Bacaro’

The new day and night caffe and restaurant from Kitchen Table Restaurants officially opens Thursday, June 10th.

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

The Beautiful but Haunted Vancouver Restaurant That Never Lived Up to Its Potential

Century was a 'Modern Latin Cowboy' themed restaurant located in the old Lola’s/Ballantyne’s address at 432 Richards Street.

Popular

6 Places
Field Trip / The Islands

Summer’s Not Over Until Mayne Island Says It Is

We recently hopped on a ferry to experience the abundance of cool and delicious stuff the small island has to offer.

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

Tea and Two Slices

On Rescuing Lost Paddle-Boarders and the Right to Raise the Rent

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr finds thick chuds and the tragic loss of another Starbucks.

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

Opening Soon / West Side

Inside the New ‘DL Chicken Shack’ at UBC

Doug Stephen and Lindsey Mann are set to launch the second location of their popular fried chicken concept on Sept. 7th.

Previous
The Tip Out, Vol. 13
Next
Celebrate Mexican Independence Day at La Mezcaleria

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / Tofino

Escape to Tofino to Be Part of the Family at the Award-Winning ‘Wolf in the Fog’

Opportunity Knocks / Main Street

Line Cook and Dishwasher Positions Now Available at Torafuku

Opportunity Knocks / Kitsilano

‘The Ellis’ Gastropub on Hunt for Experienced Line Cooks

Opportunity Knocks / Gastown

PiDGiN Seeks to Add Dishwasher and Line Cook to Small Team