Community News / Commercial Drive

Celebrate Mexican Independence Day at La Mezcaleria

Portrait

The Goods from La Mezcaleria

Vancouver, BC | This week we are celebrating our Mexican Independence Day! This is an invitation to enjoy some delicious food and drink especiales with some Live Mariachi Band tunes at our home La Mezcaleria.

When:
September 13th to 19th
It’s a whole week’s celebration!

Where:
Our home, 1622 Commercial Drive

Events:
Food and Drinks Specials

Live Mariachi Night:
September 15th at 8:30 PM
September 17th at 9:30 PM
September 19th at 9:00 PM

We have no more reservations available for September 15th, but walk-ins are always welcome. Thank you for your support.

La Mezcaleria
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
1622 Commercial Drive | 604-559-8226 | WEBSITE
Celebrate Mexican Independence Day at La Mezcaleria
