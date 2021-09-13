Opportunity Knocks / Tofino

Escape to Tofino to Be Part of the Family at the Award-Winning 'Wolf in the Fog'

Tofino, BC | Join the Wolf family. We are currently seeking talented and motivated line cooks and a pastry, with three or more years of cooking experience.

We offer signing bonus, relocation allowance, staff housing, competitive wages, staff accommodation and an awesome work environment. Plus you get the added bonus of living in one of the most beautiful places in the world: Tofino. Beaches, foraging and fishing are all at your fingertips!

Please send your resumes to info [at] wolfinthefog.com.

About Wolf in the Fog | Named Air Canada’s enRoute’s Best New Restaurant in Canada 2014, Wolf in the Fog captures the true spirit of Tofino. Chef Nick Nutting’s seasonal menu features seafood and fish in abundance from Tofino suppliers, meat and grain from Vancouver Island farmers, and wild greens and mushrooms foraged from the plentiful forests and seashores of Tofino. A focus on family-style gatherings, communal dining and share plates, encourages guests to engage with their food. Bringing a wealth of international technique and talent, the team holds a candid passion for the natural environment of Tofino and the produce sourced there – from foraging for chanterelles or cooking whole salmon for friends; Tofino is where they have chosen to be.

Region: Tofino
150 Fourth St., Tofino | 250-725-WOLF (9653) | WEBSITE
