Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Portrait

Can you name this establishment? Scout readers are so attuned to our food and drink scene that one among them (often several) will always get it right. Aside from assuring you that the place in question sells food, there are no hints. Why? Because it’s supposed to be hard! Archive here.

As usual, please submit your guesses in the comments below. I’ll chime in soon after someone gets it right, and only if they get it right.

Looking for an extra challenge? We are still looking for the correct answers to this one, this one, and this one.

There are 3 comments

Popular

Tea and Two Slices

On Rescuing Lost Paddle-Boarders and the Right to Raise the Rent

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr finds thick chuds and the tragic loss of another Starbucks.

6 Places
Field Trip / The Islands

Summer’s Not Over Until Mayne Island Says It Is

We recently hopped on a ferry to experience the abundance of cool and delicious stuff the small island has to offer.

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

Opening Soon / East Vancouver

Inside East Van’s Imminent ‘Collective Goods’

The crew behind Say Mercy! and The Mackenzie Room are set to unveil their next project at 3532 Commercial Street.

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

Previous
Field & Social Takes Advantage of Peach Season Peak With New Salad
Next
Strange Fellows Brewing and OH Studio’s ‘HARVST MARKT’ Happening Sept. 18/19

Name That Restaurant

See more from Name That Restaurant
Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...