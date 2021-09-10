Community News / Fraserhood

Check Out the Menu for Oh Carolina’s Latest ‘Island Style’ Sunday Pop-Up

Portrait

The Goods from Oh Carolina

Vancouver, BC | Oh Carolina continues their garden party series with its sixth instalment, this time playing host to Josh Blumenthtal & Oxeye from Galiano for ‘Island Style’! Drawing on their experience gained from leading and working in some of the finest restaurants in Canada and around the world, co-owner and chef Josh Blumenthal, alongside chefs Daly Gyles & Nick Gladu, bring a wealth of experience and depth of knowledge to their menu gathering inspiration from the surrounding region. This Sunday, drawing ingredients from their many friends, partners, and accomplices, Oxeye brings it all together for a one night pop-up at Oh Carolina not to be missed! As always, Gooseneck Wine Director Michael Littleford, will be pouring a carefully selected line-up of wine, beer, and cider for the garden party!

The kicks off at 4pm this Sunday, September 12th, and will run until 9pm. No tickets or reservations are required!

Oh Carolina
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
580 East 12th Ave. | WEBSITE
