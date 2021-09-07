Foreign Intelligence Briefs / Japan

We Want to Play Japan’s Dangerous Game of Bo-Taoshi

Portrait

(via) I’m not 100% sure of the rules of the Japanese pole-toppling game of Bo-Taoshi, but it looks pretty simple. One team – the defenders – has to protect ‘the rider’ perched on top of a pole, while the other team – the attackers – has to not only knock the rider off but bring down the pole 30° to the horizontal. The rider’s job appears to be to kick everyone who comes near him in the face. There are 75 players per side. It looks brutal, like a cross between rugby and a zombie movie, and we’d like to play it just once.

Diner / Sunshine Coast

Chefs Jack Chen and Hilary Prince to Helm New ‘Brassica’ Restaurant in Gibsons

Coho Collective will open the new 2,450 local and season-focused restaurant on the Sunshine Coast this Fall.

Tea and Two Slices

On Tumbling Down Little Mountain and the Coming of the Vaccine Passports

In his latest read of the local news, Sean Orr learns of landlords in governments and what it's like to work in an SRO

Opening Soon / West Side

Inside the New ‘DL Chicken Shack’ at UBC

Doug Stephen and Lindsey Mann are set to launch the second location of their popular fried chicken concept on Sept. 7th.

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

Opening Soon / West Side

Popular ‘DL Chicken Shack’ to Open New Location

The popular Nashville Hot Chicken concept on The Drive will expand to a new spot out at UBC next month.

Opening Soon / West Side

New ‘Land & Sea’ Restaurant Nearing Launch

The West Coast Japanese restaurant from Kevin Lin and Steph Wan launches Sept. 3rd in Kerrisdale's old Senova space.

