We Want to Play Japan’s Dangerous Game of Bo-Taoshi

(via) I’m not 100% sure of the rules of the Japanese pole-toppling game of Bo-Taoshi, but it looks pretty simple. One team – the defenders – has to protect ‘the rider’ perched on top of a pole, while the other team – the attackers – has to not only knock the rider off but bring down the pole 30° to the horizontal. The rider’s job appears to be to kick everyone who comes near him in the face. There are 75 players per side. It looks brutal, like a cross between rugby and a zombie movie, and we’d like to play it just once.