‘The Ellis’ Gastropub on Hunt for Experienced Line Cooks

Vancouver, BC | The Ellis is a cozy gastropub between Kits Beach & West 4th with a casual PNW inspired menu, local craft beer taps & handcrafted cocktails. Executive Chef and part Owner, Ashwani Dabas, elevates traditional pub fare using organic meats and locally sourced ingredients, and makes everything in-house.

We are looking for an experienced full-time and part-time Line Cook that likes to have fun and wants to work in a busy, but small creative kitchen team. We offer good wages, tips & meals, and we always sign out by 11:30PM.

Send your resume with a quick introduction to Chef Ash at ashwani@theellis.ca.

