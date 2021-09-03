‘MUTATION’ Group Art Show Popping Up in East Van for Two Days Only

From September 25th to 26th, treat your eyeballs to some surreal art created by four local artists, by heading to East Van’s SPACE (552 Clark Drive) for the opening of new exhibit, MUTATION.

The whirlwind group show features recent artwork by Michelle Lau, Kiki Nakasone, Anastasia Vedmedenko and Kira Buro (also a past Scout interviewee). Don’t miss out on your only chance to take it all in, in the flesh, by either hitting up the opening night on Saturday, September 25th from 6-9pm, or the Sunday viewing, from 1-6pm. Admission is free to attend, and no RSVP is required. See you there!