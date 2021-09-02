Heads Up / Strathcona

Score Cool New Duds for Fall at the Beaton Linen Pop-Up This Long Weekend

Photo Credit: Jennilee Marigomen for Beaton Linen

Beaton Linen is a BC company that makes beautifully designed and effortlessly stylish clothing. This long weekend, the good folks from Lund are carting down a load of their lovely clothes to show at the tiny (yet mighty) Strathcona shop, Picnics & Poetry. You won’t be able to scoop everything you see on their website at the pop-up, but there will be a good selection of pants, jumpsuits, dresses, and shirts from old stock to new stock, all sizes and colours. Hightail it down to the East Hastings store to shop now through September 5th. More details here.

Picnics and Poetry
Neighbourhood: Strathcona
881 E Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V6A 3Y1 | WEBSITE
