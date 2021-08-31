Livlite Zero Waste Grocery Delivery Announces New Strathcona Warehouse Location

The Goods from Livlite

Vancouver, BC | Over the past year Livlite has established itself as one of the few zero waste grocers offering home delivery to Vancouver and North Vancouver. Focused on distributing locally produced food and pantry staples, you can find an ever-expanding list of your grocery needs at Livlite, without single-use plastic packaging.

The team at Livlite is excited to have finally found a new, larger warehouse in Strathcona, and alongside a bike route! Livlite’s new warehouse will be home to both grocery delivery and pickup options.

Founder Grace Kennedy is ecstatic to have found a permanent home in East Vancouver, keeping Livlite close to its roots and aiming to provide jobs to residents in the DTES.

“Our grocery service today is very much the opposite of automated. Our production team does much of the dispensing in our warehouse, as opposed to machine automation in large packaging facilities”, explains Kennedy. “We are extremely passionate about supporting local producers and creating more accessible jobs in the community.”

Livite’s new warehouse opening is a couple months away, but you can still have their zero waste groceries delivered if you live in Vancouver or North Vancouver. Haven’t tried Livlite before? They are currently offering 20% off your 1st order, valid until the end of September with code NEW2LIVLITE

*Not valid on CSA bags or sale items*