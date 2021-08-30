Community News / Hastings Sunrise

Dachi x Wildebeest Pop-Up Happening in East Van on August 31st

Portrait

The Goods from Dachi

Vancouver, BC | Dachi plays host to the Wildebeest crew for a second time Tuesday, August 31st at 4pm. Tuesday’s event is sequel to the massively successful patio party in summer 2020! Chef Ian McHale of Wildebeest brings his signature brand of cooking, using locally-sourced ingredients! Meanwhile, Dachi offers a well-curated wine & cocktail list to complement the exciting menu. No tickets or reservations are required, so please come on down to Dachi anytime between 4-9pm!

FOOD MENU

Sourdough Focaccia $8
Chickpea dip, Unearthed Organics chilies

French Country Pâté $16
Charentais melon, hazelnut, whipped ricotta

Bone Marrow $16
Smoked olive tapenade, sherry luge, Livia sourdough

Lamb Kromeski $14
Pickled chilies, herb emulsion

Sieglinde Potato Salad $15
Acadian sturgeon caviar, fine herbs

Spaghetti & Burrata $20
San Marzano tomatoes, spaghetti di gragnano, extra virgin olive oil

Confit Pork Belly $25
Fennel, Okanagan peaches

Cache Creek Flat Iron 16oz $55
Dandelion chimichurri

Butterboom X Wildebeest $8
Brioche filled doughnut, Okanagan peach, vanilla cream, grand fir

Bump of Acadian caviar 5g $20

Seared Foie Gras $15

Dachi
Neighbourhood: Hastings Sunrise
2297 Hastings St. | WEBSITE
Dachi x Wildebeest Pop-Up Happening in East Van on August 31st

