Dachi x Wildebeest Pop-Up Happening in East Van on August 31st

The Goods from Dachi

Vancouver, BC | Dachi plays host to the Wildebeest crew for a second time Tuesday, August 31st at 4pm. Tuesday’s event is sequel to the massively successful patio party in summer 2020! Chef Ian McHale of Wildebeest brings his signature brand of cooking, using locally-sourced ingredients! Meanwhile, Dachi offers a well-curated wine & cocktail list to complement the exciting menu. No tickets or reservations are required, so please come on down to Dachi anytime between 4-9pm!