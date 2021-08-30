Dachi x Wildebeest Pop-Up Happening in East Van on August 31st

The Goods from Dachi
Vancouver, BC | Dachi plays host to the Wildebeest crew for a second time Tuesday, August 31st at 4pm. Tuesday’s event is sequel to the massively successful patio party in summer 2020! Chef Ian McHale of Wildebeest brings his signature brand of cooking, using locally-sourced ingredients! Meanwhile, Dachi offers a well-curated wine & cocktail list to complement the exciting menu. No tickets or reservations are required, so please come on down to Dachi anytime between 4-9pm!
FOOD MENU
Sourdough Focaccia $8
Chickpea dip, Unearthed Organics chilies
French Country Pâté $16
Charentais melon, hazelnut, whipped ricotta
Bone Marrow $16
Smoked olive tapenade, sherry luge, Livia sourdough
Lamb Kromeski $14
Pickled chilies, herb emulsion
Sieglinde Potato Salad $15
Acadian sturgeon caviar, fine herbs
Spaghetti & Burrata $20
San Marzano tomatoes, spaghetti di gragnano, extra virgin olive oil
Confit Pork Belly $25
Fennel, Okanagan peaches
Cache Creek Flat Iron 16oz $55
Dandelion chimichurri
Butterboom X Wildebeest $8
Brioche filled doughnut, Okanagan peach, vanilla cream, grand fir
Bump of Acadian caviar 5g $20
Seared Foie Gras $15
