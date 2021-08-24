Opportunity Knocks / Gastown

‘The Magnet’ Looking to Staff Up Ahead of September 7th Re-Opening

Portrait

Image courtesy The Magnet

The Goods from The Magnet

Vancouver, BC | We are re-re-re-opening September 7th. We have most of our tight knit little crew sorted but just need a couple more kind, committed folks to make us a fully functioning awesome unit again.

We’re looking for part-time front of house crew with serving & bartending experience AND *gulp* some extra hands in the kitchen.

If you’re out there and like what we do here and think working for a small independent restaurant with a solid work family fits in with your world, then fire off your resume to info@themagnet.ca.

We’re looking forward to meeting you.

Cheers!

Magnet, The
Neighbourhood: Downtown
309 West Pender St. | WEBSITE
‘The Magnet’ Looking to Staff Up Ahead of September 7th Re-Opening
Beer Brief, Vol. 48

There are 0 comments

Gastown

You Need To Try This / Gastown

You Need to Try These Sublime Roasted Peaches on Sourdough Toast in Gastown

Gastown's Nelson The Seagull makes a lot of wholesome, delicious stuff, but this one stands out for its summery subtlety.

Restaurant Graveyard / Gastown

Remembering the Gastown Restaurant That Elevated Vancouver’s Pizza Game

Located at 62 East Cordova St. in Gastown, Bill McCaig's Nicli Antica Pizzeria made AVPN-certified pies for nine delicious years.

Restaurant Graveyard / Gastown

RESTAURANT GRAVEYARD // Remembering a Gastown Original With a Mirrored Ceiling

The first Boneta was famed for its well-tended bar, industry-friendly atmosphere and French-inspired fare.

You Need To Try This / Gastown

You Need to Try the Next Level Takeaway Dinners from Gastown’s L’Abattoir

If this pandemic has taught me anything it's that takeout doesn't have to be lukewarm ugliness devoured in the shadows.

Restaurant Graveyard / Gastown

Remembering the Tiny Gastown Sushi Restaurant That Was ‘Delicious for You’

Cheffed by Keith Allison, Sea Monstr Sushi was connected to the Sharks + Hammers clothing and lifestyle shop on Alexander St.

Reader Poll / Gastown

Is Gastown’s Restaurant Scene Cooked?

All the recently shuttered restaurants in the neighbourhood will be replaced before long, but replaced with what?

Popular

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

Opening Soon / Kitsilano

Highly Anticipated ‘Delara’ Opens in Kits This Week

Chef Bardia Ilbeiggi, veteran of acclaimed restaurants Farmer’s Apprentice and L’Abattoir, launches his dream this Wednesday.

Diner / Sunshine Coast

Chefs Jack Chen and Hilary Prince to Helm New ‘Brassica’ Restaurant in Gibsons

Coho Collective will open the new 2,450 local and season-focused restaurant on the Sunshine Coast this Fall.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

‘Nancy Go Yaya’ Opening Soon in Chinatown

The Singaporean restaurant and wine bar arrives this summer from the team behind Bao Bei and Kissa Tanto.

Community News

The Velvet Restaurant and Lounge Announces Two Key Culinary Team Additions

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / Main Street

Several FOH and BOH Positions Available at Main Street’s ‘Tocador’

Opportunity Knocks / Chinatown

Bao Bei to Host Job Fair on Monday, August 23rd

Opportunity Knocks / Railtown Japantown

Belgard Kitchen Seeks Head Chef

Opportunity Knocks / The Islands

Ucluelet’s Black Rock Oceanfront Resort Now Hiring for Multiple Positions