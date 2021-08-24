‘The Magnet’ Looking to Staff Up Ahead of September 7th Re-Opening

The Goods from The Magnet

Vancouver, BC | We are re-re-re-opening September 7th. We have most of our tight knit little crew sorted but just need a couple more kind, committed folks to make us a fully functioning awesome unit again.

We’re looking for part-time front of house crew with serving & bartending experience AND *gulp* some extra hands in the kitchen.

If you’re out there and like what we do here and think working for a small independent restaurant with a solid work family fits in with your world, then fire off your resume to info@themagnet.ca.

We’re looking forward to meeting you.

Cheers!