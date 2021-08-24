Several FOH and BOH Positions Available at Main Street’s ‘Tocador’

The Goods from Tocador
Vancouver, BC | Tocador on Main Street is looking to grow our team. Our team is small and very passionate.
Tocador is now hiring a lead floor server, servers and line cooks. If you are interested in joining our family then please send your resume and cover letter to hola@tocador.ca.
Tocador is also looking for a responsible, hard-working Chef de Partie to join the team to work under our head chef Rafa Flores from Mexico City.
Benefits of working at Tocador:
Full benefits package after 3 months
A free meal and drink on every work day
A further 50% off everything, even on days off
Further training in Latin cuisine from a highly experienced chef
You will be working in a fun friendly environment with a small team that get along like family
Racism, sexism and bullying is simply not tolerated here
Requirements:
A minimum of two years experience
The ability to manage other employees
The right candidate must have availability to work evenings, weekends, and holidays
Knowledge of fine dining or casual dining
Strong work ethic, positive attitude, and desire to learn and grow
Attention to detail
Strong verbal and written English communication skills
Must be able to lift up to 50 pounds
Responsibilities:
Managing other employees
Working with the chef to maintain high standards
Ability to read and follow recipes according to the restaurant standards
Ensure the cleanliness and maintenance of all work areas, utensils, and equipment
Receiving of produce and proper storage
Closing the kitchen or opening
Job Types: Permanent
Application deadline: 2021-08-30
Expected start date: 2021-08-31
If you are interested in joining our family then please send your resume and cover letter to hola@tocador.ca.
We are an equal opportunity employer and consider all qualified applicants equally without regard to race, colour, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran status, or disability status.
