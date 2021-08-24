Several FOH and BOH Positions Available at Main Street’s ‘Tocador’

The Goods from Tocador

Vancouver, BC | Tocador on Main Street is looking to grow our team. Our team is small and very passionate.

Tocador is now hiring a lead floor server, servers and line cooks. If you are interested in joining our family then please send your resume and cover letter to hola@tocador.ca.

Tocador is also looking for a responsible, hard-working Chef de Partie to join the team to work under our head chef Rafa Flores from Mexico City.

Benefits of working at Tocador:

Full benefits package after 3 months

A free meal and drink on every work day

A further 50% off everything, even on days off

Further training in Latin cuisine from a highly experienced chef

You will be working in a fun friendly environment with a small team that get along like family

Racism, sexism and bullying is simply not tolerated here

Requirements:

A minimum of two years experience

The ability to manage other employees

The right candidate must have availability to work evenings, weekends, and holidays

Knowledge of fine dining or casual dining

Strong work ethic, positive attitude, and desire to learn and grow

Attention to detail

Strong verbal and written English communication skills

Must be able to lift up to 50 pounds

Responsibilities:

Managing other employees

Working with the chef to maintain high standards

Ability to read and follow recipes according to the restaurant standards

Ensure the cleanliness and maintenance of all work areas, utensils, and equipment

Receiving of produce and proper storage

Closing the kitchen or opening

Job Types: Permanent

Application deadline: 2021-08-30

Expected start date: 2021-08-31

We are an equal opportunity employer and consider all qualified applicants equally without regard to race, colour, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran status, or disability status.