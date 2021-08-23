Heads Up / New Westminster

Get Soaking Wet With Another Beer Company and Steel & Oak on August 26th

Portrait

This Thursday, August 26th, New Westminster brewery allies Another Beer Company and Steel & Oak Brewing Co. invite anyone and everyone to join them at Hume Park for an evening of water-themed friendly competition and beer.

The wet and wild action begins at 5pm and lasts until dusk, or if/when one of the brewery-led teams taps out. No tickets or reservations are required to participate in the ‘Water Frolic’, but a little preparation is encouraged. So whether you’re interested in competing or just cheering and spectating from the sidelines, don’t forget to pack plenty of picnic-friendly snacks and extra water, a blanket, extra dry clothing, a swimsuit, and/or water spraying devices.

As for beverages, not only is Hume Park newly licensed, but both ABC and S&O have their own respective delivery services, which means you can order your beers online in advance and have them delivered directly to the designated park pick-up locations. How cool is that?! Even better: the two breweries just dropped their new collaboration “Water Frolic” Small IPA (4.75%) – the obvious choice for quenching your water fight/frolic induced thirst. Game on! Find out more.

Hume Park
Neighbourhood: New Westminster
East Columbia St.
