Ucluelet’s Black Rock Oceanfront Resort Now Hiring for Multiple Positions

Ucluelet, BC | Ucluelet’s premier resort is on the dramatic headland above the crashing waves of the Pacific Ocean. We’re amongst old growth cedars of Vancouver Island, in the traditional territory of the Nuu-chah-nulth.

If you are a hospitality or culinary professional looking for a change of pace, we offer the ability to lead a healthy lifestyle while continuing to perfect and share your craft. Our intimate restaurant and lounge offer panoramic views of the ocean, as well as inspired local culinary adventures on a plate.

Our highly-committed Management Team makes decisions based on mutual respect, integrity, inclusion, and growth.

We offer a competitive wage package including the benefits, discounts, and gratuities you’d expect from an exceptional resort, plus co-workers that are like family, sustainable business practices, and staff accommodation.

Come see what we’re all about! Our current career opportunities, including but not limited to, Restaurant Manager, Line Cook and Events Assistant can be found at: https://blackrockresort.bamboohr.com/jobs/

Come share your hospitality know-how with guests from around the corner, and around the world – just 15 minutes from the sandy beaches of Pacific Rim National Park.

