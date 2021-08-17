Tickets for Coast Salish of Galiano Fundraiser Now Available

The Goods from Bodega Ridge

Galiano Island, BC | Since time immemorial Indigenous people have inhabited the Gulf Islands. Prior to settler contact the Coast Salish Peoples moved as freely as the ocean currents between islands…they are the salmon people.

The 1876 Indian Act forced separation and forbade Indigenous people and their communities to express their identities through established governance systems and culture.

The journey to reconnection has been slow and arduous for the Coast Salish People of Galiano, but, like the salmon returning to their spawning grounds, the people never quit.

It is the desire of this nation to reconnect the islands with the purchase of a vessel that will allow their Elders to visit their collective homes – the southern gulf islands.

Join us as we celebrate with:

A performance by the Penelakut Nation Dance Group.

Listen to live music – several artists will perform. Performers TBA.

Participate in a live auction with quality prizes.

Partake in the delectable stylings of Chef Elmark & other Celebrity Chefs that will satisfy the most epicurious.

Meet & Learn from the Indigenous peoples of Galiano.

Purchase swag especially designed by Shar Wilson, Gitxsan Artist.

Hych’q’aa!

Tickets are now available to purchase from our Eventbrite page here. 100% of proceeds go to Coast Salish People on Galiano Island.