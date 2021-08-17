Enjoy a West Coast Garden Party at ‘Oh Carolina’ This Sunday, August 22

The Goods from Oh Carolina

<Vancouver, BC | Following up on the success of the first two garden parties (Sausage & Rosé, Apero Nights), Oh Carolina hosts the third exciting event in the series this Sunday, August 22nd, starting at 4pm. This time, Chef Ian McHale celebrates all things West Coast, with delectable fare to delight foodies & locavores alike! Employing his well-honed techniques (from Wildebeest & abroad), and extensive local food industry contacts, Chef Ian has created a menu that includes BC Wagyu tartare, heirloom tomatoes & burrata, prawn salad roll, bone marrow with smoked olive tapenade, and French country påté.

To complement the West Coast menu, recently appointed Gooseneck Wine Director Michael Littleford has created a well-curated list of local & international wines for all your sipping needs. Tickets are not required for this garden party, so come on down for the revelry anytime between 4pm – 9pm!