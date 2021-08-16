Community News / Abbotsford

Field House Brewing’s ‘Field Day Fest’ Returns to Abbotsford on August 28th

Portrait

The Goods from Field House Brewing

Abottsford, BC | Eight Musicians. Six Sour Beers. Two Sessions. One Epic Day.

A day jam-packed with community love and good times. Field Day Fest has two rad sessions this year, come join in on the fun.

SUNNY SESSION from 12pm – 5pm • All ages .
SUNSET SESSION from 6pm – 11pm • Must be 19+ to attend.

This isn’t your big-time, conference centre, name-tag wearing, beer festival. This is about getting together on our magical beer lawn to share mouth-watering sour beers, showcase talented local musicians and celebrate the arts in the open, summer air!

Live music on the lawn all day, featuring local artists in the open air

12:15pm / Ashley Pater

1:30pm / Nelson Padilla

2:45pm / Jobé

4:00pm / Old Soul Rebel

6:15pm / D Fretter

7:15pm / Vox Rea

8:30pm / Mauvey

10:15pm / MRKTYW

Sour beer pouring, Field House and local breweries

Get ready for a sour beer tap takeover! Along with the three delicious new sours our brew crew is releasing, we’ve lined up amazing guest taps!

A day market during the Sunny Session, featuring a variety of artisans

Tiny House Flowers
Patterson Pottery
Classic Clay Co.
The Art Shed
Fluffy Bunny Cotton Candy

Last, but not least, Dang Good Eats

A curated snack menu of tasty eats crafted by our Canteen Kitchen!

Purchase tickets here. Be sure to check our Instagram for all the details.

Here are some photos from past Field Day Fests:

  • Copy of DSC07218
  • fdf08.10-18
  • fdf08.10-100
  • robyn-bessenger-photography-10
Field House Brewing
Region: Abbotsford
2281 W Railway St, Abbotsford | 604-776-2739 | WEBSITE
Field House Brewing’s ‘Field Day Fest’ Returns to Abbotsford on August 28th
Beer Brief, Vol. 51

There are 0 comments

Drinker / Japan

Watch This Japanese Bartender Hand-Carve Ice Into Gems for His Cocktails

The Samurai Bartender does his methodical, mesmerizing thing to great ASMR satisfaction at Tokyo's tiny Bar Go.

Popular

Opening Soon / Kitsilano

Highly Anticipated ‘Delara’ Opens in Kits This Week

Chef Bardia Ilbeiggi, veteran of acclaimed restaurants Farmer’s Apprentice and L’Abattoir, launches his dream this Wednesday.

Tea and Two Slices

On Surfing Heat Waves and Building a City for People Who Don’t Like It Enough to Live in It

In his latest read of the local headlines, Sean Orr finds DTES Pride and the Park Board asking NIMBYs to make their decisions.

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

25 Places
Scout 25

Vancouver’s Best Restaurants, Mapped

A fresh panel of local industry pros created this list of essential restaurants for Fall/Winter, 2019.

10 Places
The Dishes / Downtown

Chef Damon Campbell Does ‘The Dishes’

The Executive Chef at the Fairmont Pacific Rim leads us around Vancouver on his dream day of eating and drinking.

Previous
Highly Anticipated ‘Delara’ Opens in Kits This Week
Next
Ucluelet’s Black Rock Oceanfront Resort Now Hiring for Multiple Positions

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Fraserhood

Enjoy a West Coast Garden Party at ‘Oh Carolina’ This Sunday, August 22

Community News / The Islands

Tickets for Coast Salish of Galiano Fundraiser Now Available

Community News

ARC Iberico Imports Announces New Spanish Tasting Room and Wine Bar

Community News / Kitsilano

Sign Up for the Museum of Vancouver’s ‘Virtual Pow Wow Jacket Workshop’