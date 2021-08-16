Field House Brewing’s ‘Field Day Fest’ Returns to Abbotsford on August 28th

The Goods from Field House Brewing

Abottsford, BC | Eight Musicians. Six Sour Beers. Two Sessions. One Epic Day.

A day jam-packed with community love and good times. Field Day Fest has two rad sessions this year, come join in on the fun.

SUNNY SESSION from 12pm – 5pm • All ages .

SUNSET SESSION from 6pm – 11pm • Must be 19+ to attend.

This isn’t your big-time, conference centre, name-tag wearing, beer festival. This is about getting together on our magical beer lawn to share mouth-watering sour beers, showcase talented local musicians and celebrate the arts in the open, summer air!

Live music on the lawn all day, featuring local artists in the open air

12:15pm / Ashley Pater

1:30pm / Nelson Padilla

2:45pm / Jobé

4:00pm / Old Soul Rebel

6:15pm / D Fretter

7:15pm / Vox Rea

8:30pm / Mauvey

10:15pm / MRKTYW

Sour beer pouring, Field House and local breweries

Get ready for a sour beer tap takeover! Along with the three delicious new sours our brew crew is releasing, we’ve lined up amazing guest taps!

A day market during the Sunny Session, featuring a variety of artisans

Tiny House Flowers

Patterson Pottery

Classic Clay Co.

The Art Shed

Fluffy Bunny Cotton Candy

Last, but not least, Dang Good Eats

A curated snack menu of tasty eats crafted by our Canteen Kitchen!

Purchase tickets here. Be sure to check our Instagram for all the details.

Here are some photos from past Field Day Fests: