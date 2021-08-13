The Tip Out, Vol. 11

Welcome to ‘The Tip Out’, Scout’s bulleted, easy-to-consume compendium of member news and fresh headlines from the local food and drink scene.

First things first: are you looking for work? Check out Scout’s Opportunity Knocks section. Things are really ramping up, and there are lots of hospitality jobs out there right now!

For a true taste of summer, dig into Hawksworth’s bright, fresh new seasonal menu including watermelon salad, a seafood platter, slow-poached halibut and more.

Get ready for Delara! The highly anticipated new Persian restaurant in Kits is opening Wednesday next week with a friends and family service going down this Sunday. (Details and images soon)

ICYMI: Nelson The Seagull’s famed Peaches on Toast is a menu standout for its summery subtlety.

If you find yourself on Commercial Drive on a Saturday afternoon, step into Caffè La Tana for a complimentary wine tasting, in the spirit of ‘riposo’, hosted by Head Chef Vish Vaishnav.

The next time you hit the road in the Squamish vicinity, be sure to make a pit stop at Fox & Oak for some truly decadent doughnuts that are worth lining up for.

Mark your calendars: Havana Vancouver’s Drag Brunch on the Drive returns on Sunday, August 22nd, and it’s bigger, better, and brunch-ier than ever!

Celebrate Torafuku’s 6th anniversary with their new lineup of Happy Hour specials and 7-course dinner menu.

Meanwhile, Potluck Hawker Eatery is marking their first year milestone with a limited-edition Hot Chicken Pineapple Express, available August 14 and 15, 2021 only.

There’s still time to take advantage of the BC Hospitality Foundation’s August promotions, including their first ever 50/50 lottery.

If you hurry, you can still scoop a Backyard Harvest Dinner. Each box is filled with everything you need to plate a beautiful summertime family-style meal featuring fresh-off-the-farm produce. All proceeds support Fresh Roots Farm program. Do it!!!

Feeling indulgent? Diner Desserts and Odd Society have teamed up to make vanilla cheesecake topped with blueberry and creme de cassis compote. Grab one at Odd Society this weekend.

Livia is serving up beans and potatoes tossed in anchovy dressing right now and it looks fantastic.

Fresh corn is waiting for you at the Vancouver Farmers Markets and oh my god is it ever tasting good right now.

Couldn’t make it to the market but don’t want to miss out on corn for dinner? Scoot to The Farmer’s Apprentice for a nice bowl of Hazelmere creamed corn with chanterelles, peach sofrito, calabrian chili, black lime tajine and pecorino tartufo.

Need to cool off? DD Mau Chinatown has a watermelon Soju Slush that might help.

Heads up fish lovers: BC’s ‘Wild Salmon Celebration is returning for its fifth delicious iteration from Friday, August 27 to Sunday, August 29.

Speaking of seafood, Chef Todd is gearing up to put on another of his famous Seafood Boil feasts. This event goes down August 22 (2 seatings) at The Heatley and is very likely to sell out. Hook yourself up with a seat now.