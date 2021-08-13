Opportunity Knocks / Kitsilano

Server and Host Opportunities Available at Kitsilano’s ‘AnnaLena’

Portrait

The Goods from AnnaLena

Vancouver, BC | AnnaLena restaurant is looking to add a few key members to our front of house team. With a busy summer in full swing, we are looking for likeminded individuals to assist with nightly operations. With a focus on tasting menu service and wine pairings, we are consistently evolving our menus and beverage programs. Our ideal candidates for this position have a passion for hospitality, food, beverage and service. Experience in fine dining service is preferred, but not required.

If you would like to inquire with us about the position and the opportunities we currently have available, please email us in confidence to jeff [at] annalena.ca. Only suitable contacts will be contacted. We are looking forward to meeting you.

AnnaLena
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1809 West 1st Ave. | 778-379-4052 | WEBSITE
Server and Host Opportunities Available at Kitsilano’s ‘AnnaLena’
AnnaLena Introduces New Tasting Menu, New Chef de Cuisine

There are 0 comments

Kitsilano

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // Proof of Past, Captured by a Local Street Photography Icon

The MOV's Visitor Experience Lead, Erika Saul, selects a street photo with a thread connecting to her own family history...

Restaurant Graveyard / Kitsilano

May the Prettiest Restaurant in Kitsilano Rest in Peace

From 2016 to 2021, the award-winning Mak N Ming consistently met guest's high expectations with sincerity and skill.

Heads Up / Kitsilano

New Exhibit ‘That Which Sustains Us’ Opens This Week at the Museum of Vancouver

This new installation will help us understand how different peoples have interacted with Greater Vancouver's natural environment.

You Need To Try This / Kitsilano

You Need to Try This Perfectly Composed ‘Cobb Salad’ at Kitsilano’s Bel Café

The classic is a harmonious thing of grilled chicken, lettuce, chewy bacon, tomato, boiled egg, corn, blue cheese and avocado.

Comfort Food / Kitsilano

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // The Best Biscuit Sandwich in Vancouver Is Kind of Absurd

It's too much to ask of a biscuit to contain such a load and maintain any structural integrity, so embrace the mess.

Heads Up / Kitsilano

Sign Up Now for the Museum of Vancouver’s Artist-Led Natural Dye Workshop

The virtual workshop will focus on two simple at-home processes, including the 'Hapazome' technique of flower and plant pounding.

Popular

Opening Soon / West Side

Popular ‘DL Chicken Shack’ to Open New Location

The popular Nashville Hot Chicken concept on The Drive will expand to a new spot out at UBC next month.

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

You Need To Try This / Squamish

You Need to Try the Decadent Doughnuts at Squamish’s New Fox & Oak

We recently popped in for our first taste of the new shop on our way up to one of our usual camps. We were not disappointed.

10 Places
The Dishes / Downtown

Chef Damon Campbell Does ‘The Dishes’

The Executive Chef at the Fairmont Pacific Rim leads us around Vancouver on his dream day of eating and drinking.

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

Previous
Kitchen Table Restaurants Looking for Great People to Join Their Various Teams
Next
On Surfing Heat Waves and Building a City for People Who Don’t Like It Enough to Live in It

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks

Kitchen Table Restaurants Looking for Great People to Join Their Various Teams

7 Places
Opportunity Knocks / Chinatown

Chinatown’s ‘The Keefer Yard’ Seeks Team Members With Energetic, Positive Attitudes

Opportunity Knocks

Prep Cooks Sought For JJ Bean’s Commissary Kitchen Team

Opportunity Knocks / Mt. Pleasant

Bar Lead Sought to Head Coffee Roastery Modus’ Coffee Program