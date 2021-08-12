Heads Up / East Vancouver

Two Cool Local Artisan Markets Popping Up on Clark Drive This Weekend

Shopping is so much more fun when you’re actually able to put a person’s face – even a masked one – to the stuff you’re buying. Good news for those who have been missing that experience: there are two local artisan markets going down back-to-back in East Van this weekend (August 14th and 15th) at August Studios and Strange Fellows Brewing.

First up is the ‘August in August’ pop up, happening all day Saturday (10am-5pm) in the studio space at 510 Clark Drive (next to Agro Roasters and across the street from Superflux Brewing). Think art, glassware, ceramics, vintage, skincare, jewelry, clothing and more from a tight lineup of about a dozen local small businesses and artists, including past Scout interviewees Lydia Cecilia and Goodbeast. Find out more.

Then on Sunday (12-5pm), Strange Fellows Brewing’s ‘Strange Sunday Pop-Ups’ series continues with an all new trio of local vendors. Snag some super rad artwork from Stank Daddy Art, vegan soy candles from Kilig Candle Co. and load up on incredible handmade chocolate from Melt Confectionary. If shopping in a low-key setting with a beer-in-hand sounds like it’s your speed then you definitely won’t want to miss this one! Find out more.

The Dishes / East Vancouver

Miki Ellis Does ‘The Dishes’

In this edition, the co-owner of Dachi and Ugly Dumpling details her best day of eating and drinking around Vancouver...

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

Scout List, Vol. 580

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do from August 5th to August 12, 2021.

Sign Up for the Museum of Vancouver’s ‘Virtual Pow Wow Jacket Workshop’
Kitchen Table Restaurants Looking for Great People to Join Their Various Teams

