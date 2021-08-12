Sign Up for the Museum of Vancouver’s ‘Virtual Pow Wow Jacket Workshop’

The Goods from the Museum of Vancouver

Vancouver, BC | Join Becky Lyon, creator of Pow Wow Jackets, in an upcoming virtual workshop where you can create your own ‘Pow Wow Jacket’ adorned with ribbons. Pow Wow jackets are everyday streetwear that embody regalia that is worn at Powwows and are meant to be worn by anyone, every day.

No experience is necessary, and all are welcome. Participants will learn how to create their own jacket or vest as well as learning from Becky about culture, identity inspiration, and using your work as a tool to decolonization, decolonizing fashion.

*Materials will be provided, but participants will need to bring their own denim vest or jacket and a glue gun with glue, and scissors.

You are encouraged to work alongside Becky to get the most out of the class.

Please note: This class will be held virtually on Zoom. You will receive a link after you register. If you are new to Zoom, find out more here.

Title: Virtual Pow Wow Jacket Workshop — MOV | Museum of Vancouver

Date: Saturday, September 11, 2021

Time: 10:00am – 12:30pm

Platform: Zoom (Information about how to connect will be sent to participants prior to the event through Eventbrite)

Tickets: $65 for non-members, $60 for MOV members, $45 Indigenous Peoples*

Supplies: Supplies for this workshop are provided by MOV prior to the start date. Once registered, you can pick up your pre-packaged supply kit directly from the museum during regular business hours after August 25, 2021.

Out of town Workshop Registrations: Those wishing to attend the workshop but unable to pick up a supply kit from MOV must pre-purchase their own supplies. A discounted rate for this option is available and the full supply list will be sent out after you have registered. Please call our front desk at 604-736-4431 or email guestservices@museumofvancouver.ca to learn more.

*Please call 604-736-4431 during MOV business hours to obtain a discount code if you are an MOV Member or Indigenous. A service fee and GST is also applied to ticket sales. Please note that this price point is based on covering the artist’s fee and materials.