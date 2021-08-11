Chinatown’s ‘The Keefer Yard’ Seeks Team Members With Energetic, Positive Attitudes

The Goods from The Keefer Yard

Vancouver, BC | The Keefer Yard is a well-known cocktail bar located right next to the award-winning Keefer Bar in Chinatown. The Keefer Yard is an outdoor, covered patio with a mini-putt course and nightly live music. The atmosphere is uplifting, vibrant and colourful and The Keefer Yard is looking to add members to their team who reflect the fun ambiance.

Applicants who have an energizing, positive attitude and a passion for cocktails would be a great fit!

The Keefer Yard offers competitive wages, great tips, a free meal per shift, staff discounts, and extended benefits (to FT staff) after 3 months.

Applications are being accepted for the following positions:

FOH Positions

– Server (PT/FT)

– Senior Server/Supervisor (FT)

– Server Assistant (PT/FT)

BOH Position

– Line Cook (PT/FT)

*Line cooks must be experienced and be able to work solo. Our kitchen is small and only requires the operation of a steamer and oven, but it does get busy and operates best with someone who can handle pressure.

Requirements

– Work Permit + Experience

To Apply

Please email your resume with the position you’d love to be a part of to info@thekeeferbar.com.