The Goods from JJ Bean

Vancouver, BC | JJ Bean Coffee Roasters is looking for Prep Cooks to join their kitchen team.

JJ Bean’s commissary kitchen is looking for new team members. Our dynamic Prep Cook team prepares all the lunch items served in our cafes. Daytime hours, easily accessible with public transit, free street parking available. Looking to fill 3 full-time positions.

Email a copy of your resume to julie@jjbeancoffee.com.