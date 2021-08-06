Tofino’s ‘The Pointe Restaurant’ at the Wickaninnish Inn on Hunt for Sous Chef

The Goods from The Pointe Restaurant at the Wickaninnish Inn

Tofino, BC | We are currently accepting applications for the position of Sous Chef at The Pointe Restaurant within the Wickaninnish Inn. The Sous Chef will work AM shifts.

The Sous Chef will be responsible for assisting the Executive Chef in all aspects of the daily operation of the kitchen and maintain the highest level of culinary excellence. Duties include, but are not limited to, production, presentation, supervising staff, training, mentoring, ordering and inventory. Sous Chefs will also participate in menu planning, act as a liaison between the Executive Chef and the kitchen brigade and be responsible for maintaining a safe, sanitary and healthy working environment. The Sous Chef will assume supervision of staff and additional duties in absence of the Executive Chef and/or fellow Sous Chef. Sous Chefs must be proficient in a fast-paced fine dining establishment.

Objectives:

· Assist Chef and fellow Sous Chefs in daily operations of Culinary program

· Personally uphold and ensure the brigade maintains the highest level of culinary excellence, adhering to all procedures and protocols

· Personally uphold and ensure the brigade upholds the highest level of safety and commercial hygiene

· Staff supervision, training and development, human resources

· Ordering and Inventory

· Participate in menu planning

· Assume management of Culinary operations in the absence of Chef

· This position will work AM shifts

Requirements:

· Exceptional attention to detail and focus

· Must thrive in a fast paced working environment

· Team player and proven leadership abilities

· Possess a calm demeanour but have a sense of urgency as required

· Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written

· Superb time management and organizational skills

· Must be creative and innovative yet able to adjust style to suite guest’s specific needs and requests

· Must be familiar with current Culinary and F&B trends, innovations and techniques including but not limited to keeping your education and knowledge base relevant.

· Journeyman/Red Seal Certification an asset

· Minimum 3 years in similar position/level in a fine dining establishment or similar experience

· Be knowledgeable about, and capable to meet and exceed Relais Chateaux and AAA 4 Diamond standards

· Valid FoodSafe Certification

· Ability to make a 2 year commitment to the position

· Ability to maintain all COVID-19 operating regulations/standards

How to Apply:

To apply for this career opportunity, please send your resume with letter of intent to jobs@wickinn.com. By submitting an application you are attesting that the information given is accurate. Due to the volume of applications we will only be contacting applicants that we feel are most compatible with our property.