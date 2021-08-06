Opportunity Knocks / Tofino

Tofino’s ‘The Pointe Restaurant’ at the Wickaninnish Inn on Hunt for Sous Chef

Portrait

The Goods from The Pointe Restaurant at the Wickaninnish Inn

Tofino, BC | We are currently accepting applications for the position of Sous Chef at The Pointe Restaurant within the Wickaninnish Inn. The Sous Chef will work AM shifts.

The Sous Chef will be responsible for assisting the Executive Chef in all aspects of the daily operation of the kitchen and maintain the highest level of culinary excellence. Duties include, but are not limited to, production, presentation, supervising staff, training, mentoring, ordering and inventory. Sous Chefs will also participate in menu planning, act as a liaison between the Executive Chef and the kitchen brigade and be responsible for maintaining a safe, sanitary and healthy working environment. The Sous Chef will assume supervision of staff and additional duties in absence of the Executive Chef and/or fellow Sous Chef. Sous Chefs must be proficient in a fast-paced fine dining establishment.

Objectives:
· Assist Chef and fellow Sous Chefs in daily operations of Culinary program
· Personally uphold and ensure the brigade maintains the highest level of culinary excellence, adhering to all procedures and protocols
· Personally uphold and ensure the brigade upholds the highest level of safety and commercial hygiene
· Staff supervision, training and development, human resources
· Ordering and Inventory
· Participate in menu planning
· Assume management of Culinary operations in the absence of Chef
· This position will work AM shifts

Requirements:
· Exceptional attention to detail and focus
· Must thrive in a fast paced working environment
· Team player and proven leadership abilities
· Possess a calm demeanour but have a sense of urgency as required
· Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written
· Superb time management and organizational skills
· Must be creative and innovative yet able to adjust style to suite guest’s specific needs and requests
· Must be familiar with current Culinary and F&B trends, innovations and techniques including but not limited to keeping your education and knowledge base relevant.
· Journeyman/Red Seal Certification an asset
· Minimum 3 years in similar position/level in a fine dining establishment or similar experience
· Be knowledgeable about, and capable to meet and exceed Relais Chateaux and AAA 4 Diamond standards
· Valid FoodSafe Certification
· Ability to make a 2 year commitment to the position
· Ability to maintain all COVID-19 operating regulations/standards

How to Apply:
To apply for this career opportunity, please send your resume with letter of intent to jobs@wickinn.com. By submitting an application you are attesting that the information given is accurate. Due to the volume of applications we will only be contacting applicants that we feel are most compatible with our property.

Pointe Restaurant at the Wickaninnish Inn, The
Region: Tofino
500 Osprey Lane, Tofino | WEBSITE
Tofino’s ‘The Pointe Restaurant’ at the Wickaninnish Inn on Hunt for Sous Chef
Tofino’s Wickaninnish Inn Reopens to All BC Visitors

There are 0 comments

Cool Things We Want

We Want to Relax in This Golden Bath That Rolls Out the Window Into Nature

At the hotel Auberge aux 4 Vents in Fribourg, Switzerland, guests of a particular room can enjoy a unique experience.

Popular

Tea and Two Slices

On Renaming British Columbia and Needing Proof of Vaccination to Dine Out

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr sees a shroomy future and feels for sailors stuck at sea.

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

Restaurant Graveyard / West End

Remembering the West End’s Charming Ligurian Restaurant and Its Stunning Patio

The 110-seat restaurant and bar specialized in the regional cuisine of Liguria, with seafood dishes figuring highly.

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

13 Places
Scout List

Scout List, Vol. 580

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do from August 5th to August 12, 2021.

Previous
Havana Vancouver Presents: Drag Brunch on The Drive
Next
Cinephiles Rejoice! In-Theatre Screenings Return to Newly Renovated VIFF Centre

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / Mt. Pleasant

Bar Lead Sought to Head Coffee Roastery Modus’ Coffee Program

Opportunity Knocks / Commercial Drive

Havana on Commercial Drive Seeks Theatre Manager

Opportunity Knocks / Main Street

‘Published On Main’ Seeks to Expand Front of House Team

Opportunity Knocks / Main Street

Main Street’s ‘Anh and Chi’ Seeking Restaurant Manager