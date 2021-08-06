Heads Up / Downtown

Cinephiles Rejoice! In-Theatre Screenings Return to Newly Renovated VIFF Centre

Portrait

Have you missed basking in the glow of the silver screen? Good news for film lovers: as of July 30th the VIFF Centre has resumed their in-theatre screenings!

The space has been undergoing renovation since the theatre shut its doors in March of 2020 in response to the Covid pandemic. Since then screenings have been available exclusively online through VIFF Centre’s new virtual streaming platform, VIFF Connect. The updated space not only includes a modern redesign to the atrium and concession area, but it has also been expanded to include a second 41-seat Studio Theatre, in addition to the original main 169-seat Vancity Theatre.

August’s calendar of in-theatre films is fully loaded with new and diverse flicks to enjoy in the Centre’s cozy, air-conditioned theatres. My picks for the month ahead include: a new film co-starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard called Annette; a couple of trippy-sounding foreign films featuring, respectively, a giant insect and a supernaturally gifted masseur (Mandibles and Never Gonna Snow Again); the nature documentary The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52; and a pseudo-psychedelic animated film titled Cryptozoo.

Due to social distancing measures still in-place, theatre capacity is restricted, so purchasing tickets in advance from the website is highly recommended. You can do that here.

Also, in related VIFF news: the 40th annual Vancouver International Festival is slated for October 1st to 11th. This year’s festival will once again be taking over theatre screens across the city, as well as available online via VIFF Connect. Details, including the full program of films and events, will be released in early September, so stay alert to the VIFF website for important festival announcements!

VIFF Centre
Neighbourhood: Downtown
1181 Seymour St | WEBSITE
Cinephiles Rejoice! In-Theatre Screenings Return to Newly Renovated VIFF Centre
The Five Best Films We Watched at the 2020 Vancouver International Film Festival

There are 0 comments

Downtown

View From Your Window / Downtown

The View From Your Window #259

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Comfort Food / Downtown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // The Gently Spiced Spaghetti Vongole at Nightingale

This simple, classic Italian comfort dish sees a tiny but impactful upgrade in its recipe at Chef David Hawksworth's Nightingale.

Opening Soon / Downtown

A Sneak Peek Inside ‘Giovane Bacaro’

The new day and night caffe and restaurant from Kitchen Table Restaurants officially opens Thursday, June 10th.

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

The Beautiful but Haunted Vancouver Restaurant That Never Lived Up to Its Potential

Century was a 'Modern Latin Cowboy' themed restaurant located in the old Lola’s/Ballantyne’s address at 432 Richards Street.

Opening Soon / Downtown

Hidden Patio Project ‘Chupito’ Opening Soon

Located behind the original La Taqueria address, the new cocktail-forward project will have its own menus and identity.

Cool Things We Want / Downtown

We Want to Luxuriate in These New ‘Sangre De Fruta’ Inspired Spa Treatments

While searching for original and escapist ways to take care of our personal wellness (and sanity), we could think of nothing more indulgent than putting in a bit of time at the spa.

Popular

Tea and Two Slices

On Renaming British Columbia and Needing Proof of Vaccination to Dine Out

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr sees a shroomy future and feels for sailors stuck at sea.

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

Restaurant Graveyard / West End

Remembering the West End’s Charming Ligurian Restaurant and Its Stunning Patio

The 110-seat restaurant and bar specialized in the regional cuisine of Liguria, with seafood dishes figuring highly.

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

13 Places
Scout List

Scout List, Vol. 580

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do from August 5th to August 12, 2021.

Previous
Tofino’s ‘The Pointe Restaurant’ at the Wickaninnish Inn on Hunt for Sous Chef
Next
Caffè La Tana Hosting Head Chef Vish Vaishnav for Saturday ‘Riposo’ Wine Tastings

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
Heads Up / East Vancouver

The Pie Shoppe’s Hands-On Pie-Making Workshops Are Finally Back!

Participants are entitled to their own 10" pie creation, plus recipes, knowledge and tips, tipples and, possibly, a few new friends.

Heads Up

Reserve and Plan Your Idyllic ‘Backyard Harvest Dinner With Friends’ Now

Tickets for Fresh Roots' virtual harvest dinner event, happening on August 19th, are now available to purchase.

Heads Up / Fraserhood

‘Pizza Boy Pizza’ Now Popping Up Every Weekend at East Van’s Ubuntu

Pizza toppings vary week-to-week (and possibly even day-to-day), depending on what's in season and especially inspiring.

Heads Up / Burnaby

Local Art Sale to Support Indian Residential School Survivors On Now Until July 4th

Starting today, 14 local artists are coming together to put on the virtual show of paintings, ceramics and more.