Cinephiles Rejoice! In-Theatre Screenings Return to Newly Renovated VIFF Centre

Have you missed basking in the glow of the silver screen? Good news for film lovers: as of July 30th the VIFF Centre has resumed their in-theatre screenings!

The space has been undergoing renovation since the theatre shut its doors in March of 2020 in response to the Covid pandemic. Since then screenings have been available exclusively online through VIFF Centre’s new virtual streaming platform, VIFF Connect. The updated space not only includes a modern redesign to the atrium and concession area, but it has also been expanded to include a second 41-seat Studio Theatre, in addition to the original main 169-seat Vancity Theatre.

August’s calendar of in-theatre films is fully loaded with new and diverse flicks to enjoy in the Centre’s cozy, air-conditioned theatres. My picks for the month ahead include: a new film co-starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard called Annette; a couple of trippy-sounding foreign films featuring, respectively, a giant insect and a supernaturally gifted masseur (Mandibles and Never Gonna Snow Again); the nature documentary The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52; and a pseudo-psychedelic animated film titled Cryptozoo.

Due to social distancing measures still in-place, theatre capacity is restricted, so purchasing tickets in advance from the website is highly recommended. You can do that here.

Also, in related VIFF news: the 40th annual Vancouver International Festival is slated for October 1st to 11th. This year’s festival will once again be taking over theatre screens across the city, as well as available online via VIFF Connect. Details, including the full program of films and events, will be released in early September, so stay alert to the VIFF website for important festival announcements!