The Goods from Coffee Roastery Modus

Vancouver, BC | Looking for a bar lead to help keep the standards for our coffee program. Ability to help assist in training is a must. The right person will be a collaborative team player, have a deeper liking for coffee than just latte art, and an open/adaptive palate. Opportunities for help at the roastery and production side as well are there.

Reply to Jess: broadway@moduscoffee.com. Re: bar lead.