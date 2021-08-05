The Pie Shoppe’s Hands-On Pie-Making Workshops Are Finally Back!

The Pie Shoppe‘s pie workshops are back on August 29th and September 1st! Co-owner and expert pie maker Stephanie French will be leading the two Summer Pie Making 101 sessions, featuring some of the season’s most incredible local stone fruit (think peaches, nectarines, plums, apricots and cherries) and other top notch ingredients.

The hands-on classes, which are ideal for novices (no experience is necessary), will cover all the techniques and knowledge you need in order to make your own 10″ seasonal fruit pie. From learning the basics of starches, pectin, sugars, fats and oils, to making your filling selection; how to create a killer crust and prepare your fruit, to the art of personal pastry expression and decoration. Participants will also have the added bonus of learning a thing or two about natural wine while their pies are baking, since tastings of a handful of carefully selected BC bottles are also on the agenda.

Piqued pie-lovers can choose between either a weekend afternoon time slot (Sunday August 29th from 1-4pm) or a weekday evening (Wednesday, Sept. 1st from 6-9pm). Both options are $135, all-in, and entitle you to your very own pie to take home, plus recipes, tips, tipples and, likely, a few new friends. In order to keep Covid-safe, class sizes are restricted to only six people per day, though, so sign up here now to secure your spot!