Restaurant Graveyard / West End

Remembering the West End’s Charming Ligurian Restaurant and Its Stunning Patio

Portrait

The ever-evolving Restaurant Graveyard series looks back at the countless, long-shuttered establishments that helped to propel Vancouver’s food and drink forward. Full A-Z with maps and photos here. May they never be forgotten!

Veteran hands-on restaurateurs Carol Gadsby and Luciano Loi (previously the owners of Papi’s in Steveston) first opened Adesso Bistro in Kitsilano in the winter of 2005. Five years later they moved the charming Italian operation into the old Parkside space under the West End’s Buchan Hotel, not only enjoy the fruits of what was then arguably the best patio in Vancouver but also to upgrade the overall dining experience and provide more seating. As before, the owner-operated restaurant and bar (now 110 seats) specialized in refined expressions of the regional cuisine of Liguria, with seafood dishes figuring highly (eg. Pacific Halibut all’ Acqua Pazza). The kitchen was originally run by Sean Sylvestre, formerly the executive chef at The Beach House (and for several years before that sous chef to Pino Posteraro at Yaletown’s esteemed Cioppino’s). Sadly, Adesso Bistro closed its handsome doors in 2018. The space is currently (2021) occupied by another Italian concept called Robba Da Matti.

  • Adesso Bistro
  • Adesso Bistro
  • Adesso Bistro
  • Adesso Bistro
  • Adesso Bistro
  • Adesso Bistro
  • Adesso Bistro
  • Adesso Bistro
  • Adesso Bistro
  • Adesso Bistro
  • Adesso Bistro
Adesso Bistro
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1906 Haro St. (Closed)
Remembering the West End’s Charming Ligurian Restaurant and Its Stunning Patio
Vancouver’s Restaurant Graveyard

There are 0 comments

West End

Restaurant Graveyard / West End

Remembering the West End’s ‘South of the Border’ Shrine to Margaritas and Good Times

Located at the top of Davie Street's west slope, Lolita's served an industry crowd for a dozen years before closing in 2017.

Restaurant Graveyard / West End

Remembering Coal Harbour’s Short-Lived ‘High Priced Jewel Run by Amateurs’

Chef Liam Breem's promising, 74-seat, French and Mediterranean-inspired Verre lasted less than two years at 550 Denman St.

TBT / West End

Twelve Years Ago Today, Taking Truly Terrible Photos Inside Bin 941 Tapas Parlour

These images were taken in 2009, the popular restaurant's 11th year, arguably towards the very end of its long heyday.

Lexicon / West End

This Beloved Vancouver Legend Passed Away 99 Years Ago Today

"It's a testament to how special Joe Fortes was that so few in the century since his death have measured up to his respect and renown."

Restaurant Graveyard / West End

Remembering the Original ‘Hapa’ on Robson Street, a Dark and Sexy Game-Changer

The modern Japanese concept thrived for years in a dark space that made guests feel like they were being let in on a secret.

Lexicon / West End

The Big Red Airplane That Occasionally Buzzes the City of Vancouver

Technically a De Havilland Dash 8, this striking aircraft travels our coastline six days a week on pollution detection patrol.

Popular

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

You Need To Try This / Gastown

You Need to Try These Sublime Roasted Peaches on Sourdough Toast in Gastown

Gastown's Nelson The Seagull makes a lot of wholesome, delicious stuff, but this one stands out for its summery subtlety.

25 Places
Scout 25

Vancouver’s Best Restaurants, Mapped

A fresh panel of local industry pros created this list of essential restaurants for Fall/Winter, 2019.

Opportunity Knocks / Main Street

Main Street’s ‘Anh and Chi’ Seeking Restaurant Manager

Previous
Check Out the Latest News and Promotions From the BC Hospitality Foundation
Next
Torafuku Presents Bright and Bold Anniversary Offerings With Gratitude

Restaurant Graveyard

See more from Restaurant Graveyard
Restaurant Graveyard / Hastings Sunrise

Remembering Master Chef Cafe, One of East Van’s Last Greasy Spoons

A cash-only spot to the end, the friendly Master Chef Cafe was in operation on East Hastings from 1953 until 2014.

Restaurant Graveyard / Kitsilano

May the Prettiest Restaurant in Kitsilano Rest in Peace

From 2016 to 2021, the award-winning Mak N Ming consistently met guest's high expectations with sincerity and skill.

Restaurant Graveyard / False Creek

Remembering the Waterfront Weirdo Once Lauded as Canada’s Best New Restaurant

With its bucket seats and spinning wine machine, Harry Kambolis' Nu Restaurant was a little ahead of its time.

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown East Side

Remembering the Downtown Eastside’s Short-Lived Asian-American BBQ Restaurant

Opened by the award-winning Campagnolo crew in 2011, The Fat Dragon lasted just nine months at 566 Powell Street.