Remembering the West End’s Charming Ligurian Restaurant and Its Stunning Patio

The ever-evolving Restaurant Graveyard series looks back at the countless, long-shuttered establishments that helped to propel Vancouver’s food and drink forward. Full A-Z with maps and photos here. May they never be forgotten!

Veteran hands-on restaurateurs Carol Gadsby and Luciano Loi (previously the owners of Papi’s in Steveston) first opened Adesso Bistro in Kitsilano in the winter of 2005. Five years later they moved the charming Italian operation into the old Parkside space under the West End’s Buchan Hotel, not only enjoy the fruits of what was then arguably the best patio in Vancouver but also to upgrade the overall dining experience and provide more seating. As before, the owner-operated restaurant and bar (now 110 seats) specialized in refined expressions of the regional cuisine of Liguria, with seafood dishes figuring highly (eg. Pacific Halibut all’ Acqua Pazza). The kitchen was originally run by Sean Sylvestre, formerly the executive chef at The Beach House (and for several years before that sous chef to Pino Posteraro at Yaletown’s esteemed Cioppino’s). Sadly, Adesso Bistro closed its handsome doors in 2018. The space is currently (2021) occupied by another Italian concept called Robba Da Matti.