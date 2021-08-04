Cool Things We Want / East Vancouver

COOL THINGS WE WANT // This Coffee Mug Celebrating an East Van Institution

Portrait

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

If you already have the collectible Mr. Mattress t-shirt and Mr. Mattress tote bag (both celebrating the venerable 57 year-old East Van mattress store at Clark and Venables), it’s time to complete your Mr. Mattress collection with the Mr. Mattress mug. Available now at the Slice Of Life Gallery.

Slice of Life Gallery & Studios
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1636 Venables Street) | 604.707.0708 | WEBSITE
COOL THINGS WE WANT // This Coffee Mug Celebrating an East Van Institution
New ‘Cut Flowers’ Exhibition Set to Open at East Van’s Slice Of Life Gallery

There are 0 comments

East Vancouver

Cool Things We Want / East Vancouver

COOL THINGS WE WANT // This Super Sweet Hives for Humanity Summer Picnic Basket

The spread includes all the standard fixings for creating your own lovely little cheese board loaded with local deliciousness.

Vancouverites / Fraserhood

On Creative Play and Always Improving With Barter Design Co-Founder, Kenneth Torrance

On the heels of the opening of Barter Design's Vancouver flagship retail location, in June, we caught up with the company's co-founder to discuss the new shop, the local creative community, and his brand new sense of focus, among other things...

9 Places
The Dishes / East Vancouver

Miki Ellis Does ‘The Dishes’

In this edition, the co-owner of Dachi and Ugly Dumpling details her best day of eating and drinking around Vancouver...

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

Restaurant Graveyard / Hastings Sunrise

Remembering Master Chef Cafe, One of East Van’s Last Greasy Spoons

A cash-only spot to the end, the friendly Master Chef Cafe was in operation on East Hastings from 1953 until 2014.

8 Places
Picking Grapes / Railtown Japantown

Picking Grapes With ‘The Pie Shoppe’ Sisters

The two chefs and avid wine-lovers take us through a journey of their most memorable BC wines.

Popular

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

You Need To Try This / Gastown

You Need to Try These Sublime Roasted Peaches on Sourdough Toast in Gastown

Gastown's Nelson The Seagull makes a lot of wholesome, delicious stuff, but this one stands out for its summery subtlety.

25 Places
Scout 25

Vancouver’s Best Restaurants, Mapped

A fresh panel of local industry pros created this list of essential restaurants for Fall/Winter, 2019.

Opportunity Knocks / Main Street

Main Street’s ‘Anh and Chi’ Seeking Restaurant Manager

Previous
Beer Brief, Vol. 51
Next
BC’s ‘Wild Salmon Celebration’ Returns for 5th Delicious Year

Cool Things We Want

See more from Cool Things We Want
Cool Things We Want

We Want to Relax in This Golden Bath That Rolls Out the Window Into Nature

At the hotel Auberge aux 4 Vents in Fribourg, Switzerland, guests of a particular room can enjoy a unique experience.

Cool Things We Want / East Vancouver

COOL THINGS WE WANT // This Super Sweet Hives for Humanity Summer Picnic Basket

The spread includes all the standard fixings for creating your own lovely little cheese board loaded with local deliciousness.

Cool Things We Want

We Want This Hugely Unnecessary ‘Mon Oncle’ Briefcase BBQ

A gimmick, to be sure, but the size and form factor are ideal for our summertime purposes.

Cool Things We Want

Handmade Championship Chess Sets Are Super Special, and We Want One

Make knights for a championship chess set takes two hours, and fewer than 10 people are trained to make them.