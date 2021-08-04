COOL THINGS WE WANT // This Coffee Mug Celebrating an East Van Institution

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

If you already have the collectible Mr. Mattress t-shirt and Mr. Mattress tote bag (both celebrating the venerable 57 year-old East Van mattress store at Clark and Venables), it’s time to complete your Mr. Mattress collection with the Mr. Mattress mug. Available now at the Slice Of Life Gallery.