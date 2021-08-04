Beer Brief, Vol. 51

The Beer Brief is a round-up of all the local beer news and events we think you should know about. Got news brewing? Send it to thalia [at] scoutmagazine.ca and we’ll do our best to include it!

BEER + ART | Heads up: there’s an exciting, exclusive new art and beer collaboration from Andina Brewing Company and the Friday Kahlo Corp that just dropped today (August 4th). Andina’s ‘Lavender Lager’ has been secretly brewing for the past 6 months, and it pays homage to the incredible Mexican icon and her values – such as inclusivity – as well as to women in the beer industry in general. That’s definitely something worth raising a beer (or a few) to! Salud!

Andina Brewing Company 1507 Powell St. MAP

FIELD HOUSE | For those interested in kicking off the weekend early with a dose of mindfulness and exercise to balance out your beer-drinking, Field House Brewing’s idyllic Abbotsford farm is hosting a morning yoga session this upcoming Saturday, August 7th. Even better, the class is part of the larger Move for Freedom event to raise funds for the non-profit charity Ally Global, which provides services to people affected by human trafficking. Space is super limited and reservations are required, so sign up ASAP! Find out more.

Sat, Aug. 7th | 8-10am | Field House Brewing | $32.84-54.06 2281 W Railway St, Abbotsford MAP

CREATE | Fans of Strange Fellows Brewing’s branding will be stoked to know about designer/artist Christine Moulson’s upcoming linocut printmaking workshops, happening as part of the new Create! Arts Festival. The workshops will be taking place outdoors at Woodland Park for one day only on Saturday, August 21st. Over the course of each 90-minute hands-on session, participants will learn how to design and make their own original print, great for DIY projects like card making. There are three daytime slots available, and pre-registration is required. Find out more. Bonus: the park is also conveniently located along the Adanac bike path, in close proximity to several East Van breweries, including Bomber, Off The Rail, Superflux and, of course, Strange Fellows.

Sat, Aug. 21st | Various Times | Woodland Park | $28.92 705 Woodland Drive MAP

BEER BREAD | Speaking of Strange Fellows, their brewer, Eric, recently shared his recipe for beer bread and not only does it sound and look delicious, but it’s also helpful if you’ve got some flat beer in your fridge to put to use. Sound up your alley? Check it out here.

Strange Fellows Brewing 1345 Clark Dr. MAP

PARKSIDE | Keep on salivating over beer-related deliciousness by checking out these The Parkside Brewing-inspired cookies by designer and cookie decorator Devon Byerley, aka Sugarcat Cookies.

The Parkside Brewery 2731 Murray St. MAP

VICTORIA | Possibly the biggest announcement to make local beer news lately is that of Superflux Beer Company’s highly anticipated new restaurant project, ‘Superflux Cabana’, coming soon to Victoria. The team has enlisted Studio Roslyn to design the space in a groovy “70’s Vegas Hotel Bar Splendour” aesthetic, as part of their grand vision and mission to “Do Cool Shit and Bring Happyness”. Get stoked and stay tuned for more details here.

Superflux Beer Company 505 Clark Dr. MAP

BEER + MUSIC | Also in Victoria beer news: Phillips Brewing recently teased the return of ‘Music in the Phillips Backyard’, on September 10th and 11th. Details are still under wraps, but if you’re jonesing for live music as much as I am, you’ll want to keep close watch on @phillipsbeer for future announcements.

Sept. 10-11th | Phillips Brewing & Maltworks Co. 2010 Government St. MAP

PORT MOODY | Have you hit up Yellow Dog Brewing lately? They’ve got an ingenious new ‘Paw-Pup Bar’ that’s begging to be put to use while the season is still in full swing. The fully loaded outdoor bar on wheels is open on the patio daily. Find out what’s pouring here.

Yellow Dog Brewing Co. 2817 Murray St. MAP

POWELL RIVER | If you happen to be in the Powell River area in the near future, definitely don’t bypass Townsite Brewing’s location. The Sunshine Coast based brewery officially opened their tiered backyard beer garden last month and it looks incredible!

Townsite Brewing 5824 Ash Ave., Powell River MAP

BEER CHART | Here’s a fun little beer-related activity, courtesy of Lighthouse Brewing and riffing off the classic Picky Eaters Test model. Use their chart of lesser-known beer ingredients to tally up your score of what you definitely would not consume (knowingly), and find out how much of a hardcore or discerning beer-drinker you actually are.