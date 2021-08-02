Cool Things We Want

We Want to Relax in This Golden Bath That Rolls Out the Window Into Nature

Portrait

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

(via) We tend to think of bathing as a very private thing, but after seeing this tub in Switzerland that rolls on rails out of an upper-storey bathroom window to the great outdoors we don’t think we’d be so prudish as to deny ourselves the experience…

At the hotel Auberge aux 4 Vents in Fribourg, Switzerland, a gold painted bath on rails is available for guests to soak in whilst enjoying the lovely view. The luxurious bath was shared by Felix Unholz, as he sat in the tub whilst it rolled out of a window onto a small balcony specially designed for the bath. As the windows opened he rolled out with a full bath of bubbly water to relax in, whilst he admired the stunning Swiss countryside from his room on the second floor. Felix said: “We saw the hotel room on the internet, we instantly knew that we had to stay there for a night.

Rub-a-dub-dub.

