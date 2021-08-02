‘Published On Main’ Seeks to Expand Front of House Team

Opportunity Knocks / Main Street

Vancouver, BC | We are looking for passionate and dynamic hospitality professionals to join us in server and server assistant roles, both full-time and part-time positions available.

The ideal server candidates will have experience in casual fine-dining or higher with a strong knowledge of food and wine.

The SA position will require a strong work ethic with good communication skills and a minimum of 1 year past restaurant experience.

Please reach out with a resume and references to info@publishedyvr.com and indicate which position you are applying for in the title of the email.

Please note, we are not accepting applications in person, please submit online.

Published
Neighbourhood: Main Street
3593 Main St. | WEBSITE
