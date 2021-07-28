Through August, Seek Out This Versatile and Sustainably Caught Pacific Seafood

The Goods from Ocean Wise

Vancouver, BC | Each month the Ocean Wise Seafood Program picks one seasonal item and explains what makes it a smart choice for seafood-lovers. In this edition, we focus on what’s available during the month of August…

Which seafood do you currently recommend?

Tuna, Albacore (Thunnus alalunga), wild, Troll and Pole, BC. Albacore tuna can be found in cans, as sushi or even as tuna steaks. This versatile seafood option is delicious!

What makes this particular item Ocean Wise?

This species of tuna is coming from a healthy population in the Pacific and currently is not being overfished. Factors like this are very important when considering the sourcing of your seafood to ensure this species will be available for generations to come! In addition, harvesting albacore tuna using Troll and Pole causes very minimal bycatch, which means there is much less of an impact on other species when catching albacore using this harvesting method. Troll and Pole harvesting does not come into contact with the seafloor which ensures that there is little to no habitat damage occurring when this species is being caught!

Make sure to go to your local Ocean Wise seafood partner restaurant, retailer or fish monger and look for the Ocean Wise logo for our assurance of an ocean friendly choice!

Where to find them:

Check out the Ocean Wise Seafood partner map for an Ocean Wise partner near you!

What is Sustainable Seafood?

Ocean Wise Seafood® recommends both farmed and wild seafood options that follow these criteria: 1. Harvesting that ensures healthy and resilient stocks and populations.

2. Effective and adaptive management.

3. Limited negative impacts on habitats and other species.

About the Ocean Wise Seafood Program | The Ocean Wise Seafood Program, founded in 2005, was created to make it easy for everyone to choose sustainable seafood. With over 750 partners in more than 3,000 locations across Canada, we can all do our part to protect the long-term health of our oceans, lakes and rivers. Thanks to our national team of scientists as well as a global network of experts, our recommendations are based on the most up-to-date science.