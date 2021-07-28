The Tip Out, Vol. 10

Welcome to ‘The Tip Out’, Scout’s bulleted, easy-to-consume compendium of member news and fresh headlines from the local food and drink scene.

First things first: are you looking for work? Check out Scout’s Opportunity Knocks section. Things are really ramping up, and there are lots of hospitality jobs out there right now!

East Van’s Straight and Marrow is celebrating their first anniversary with a limited time special menu, kicking off tomorrow (Thursday, July 29th) through August 1st.

Tickets are still available for the final day of Railtown Cafe’s popular Tailgate BBQ, Thursday July 29th.

Take a wander down to Popina Canteen on Granville Island where, every weekend through August you can treat yourself to some summertime nostalgia-inspired treats created by chefs Angus An, Robert Belcham, Hamid Salimian, and Joël Watanabe, in celebration of their three year anniversary.

Send your tastebuds on a trip back east by making your reservation to enjoy St. Lawrence’s new ‘Summer in Québec’ August menu (August 4th through 29th).

There’s still a bit of time to take advantage of Hawksworth’s half-priced sparkling wine promo, on for the month of July only.

We love the story behind VV Tapas Lounge’s exclusive new olive oil, made in Scalea, Italy, and now available for purchase in Vancouver.

The next time you hit up the Vancouver Farmers Market, consider supporting their VFM’s Fresh to Families initiative by buying some coupons.

Set a reminder: one-woman doughnut operation, Dipped Doughnut Co., is getting ready to reopen orders in August!

The latest subject of our ‘The Dishes’ column is Miki Ellis, co-owner of Ugly Dumpling and Dachi. Tag along for her ideal day of eating and drinking around Vancouver here.

Find out the lowdown on Laowai, the new Chinatown speakeasy located behind BLND TGER – including how to gain access – by reading our latest “Opening Soon” feature here.

It’s not really summer until you’ve drank something splashy from A Sunday in August, like their newly released Red Pet Nat. Find out where to snag a glass before it’s gone.

Got a burger hankering? Good luck getting your hands on one of these GTO Smashburgers!

There’s still plenty of summer ahead, which means tons of time to work your way through Nightingale’s new seasonal menu additions.

Find out what Downlow’s co-owner Doug Stephen thinks you should be drinking in the month ahead.

Local zero waste grocery delivery company Livlite’s Head Buyer shares her fave recipe for local oyster mushrooms. It’s simple and delicious!

Have you paid a visit to Chupito yet? It’s the latest outdoor cocktail and food bar concept from the people behind La Taqueria and La Mezcaleria.

Delara’s take-out window is now open! Head to Kits to get a sneaky taste of what to expect once their restaurant doors officially open for service.

Did someone say peach pancakes? Hunnybee Bruncheonette has your brunch plans covered.

Summer in a dessert, courtesy of the Farmer’s Apprentice: macerated cherries, with caramelized white chocolate, cashew crumble & lemon balm.

Stay tuned here for details about Caffe La Tana’s new weekend wine tasting series!

Feeling kind of fancy? Swing by the Fairmont Pacific Rim plaza for their new summer patio pop-up featuring live music, cocktail features and food trucks.

Need a break from the heat? Take refuge with a good cocktail in a cool, dark space like The Keefer Bar in Chinatown.