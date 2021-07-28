‘Oh Carolina’ to Host Sausage & Rosé Party With Kurtis Kolt on Sunday, August 1st

The Goods from Oh Carolina

Vancouver, BC | Sausage & Rosé is back for another year! The annual celebration finds a new home as a garden party at Oh Carolina. Vancouver Magazine proclaims “Oh Carolina Perfects the Trendy Vancouver Cornerstore/Café.” The event kicks off at 2pm on Sunday, August 1st, and runs until 10pm.

Join us in the garden for platters of Two Rivers’ sausages that include North Shore bratwurst, fennel sausage, Calabrian sausage, and lamb merguez. Rounding out the platters will be sourdough from Livia Sweets, Biota charcuterie mustard, as well as several salad options.

The rosé will flow as Local Wine Pro, Kurtis Kolt, hosts the event once again. Kurtis Kolt is a Vancouver-based wine consultant who writes about wine, presents seminars, hosts events, judges wine competitions, works with restaurants on their wine programs, and so on.

No advanced tickets are required, so please join us anytime on Sunday, and we’ll see you there!