COOL THINGS WE WANT // This Super Sweet Hives for Humanity Summer Picnic Basket

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

We’re for sure planning our next picnic around Hives for Humanity’s new summertime picnic baskets ($80-125), and it’s gonna be a super sweet one! For starters, the spread includes all the standard fixings for creating your own lovely little cheese board – baguette, cheese, chutney, hand sanitizer and even the board itself – each item from a local small business (Livia, Dussa’s, Luv the Grub, Odd Society and Woodshop Workers Co-op). The star of the show is H4H honey, which is featured in a variety of products on the menu, from a miniature pot of the pure stuff to sable cookies baked by Noisette by Olivia and an EVR chocolate bar. There’s even a couple of custom honey cocktail cans! It all comes in a handy tote bag. Bonus: there’s also an option to add on a thrifted picnic blanket selected by Community Thrift and Vintage, and/or a self-care package. Picnickers also get a couple of tickets for Hives for Humanity’s virtual gathering, which explores the magic of honey bees and the culture of the hive.

All of this honey-ed goodness also comes with the added perk of being Hives for Humanity’s annual fundraiser, in support of their various educational programs and apiaries.

Hives for Humanity’s summer picnic baskets are available to purchase until August 8th, with pick-up the following week. Get all the details and secure your own by heading over here.

Hives for Humanity
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1245 Glen Drive | WEBSITE
