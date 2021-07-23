Opportunity Knocks / False Creek

Granville Island’s New ‘Alimentaria Mexicana’ Now Hiring Experienced Servers

Portrait

The Goods from Alimentaria Mexicana

Vancouver, BC | New Granville Island-based culinary concept Alimentaria Mexicana offers an experiential and immersive journey into the heart of Mexico – its cuisine, its culture and those who sustain and nurture it to this day.

Now softly open, the Cantina at Alimentaria Mexicana is looking for experienced servers to join the team. This is a unique opportunity to be a part of this exciting project from the ground up, as the restaurant expands in the coming months with the addition of the Fabrica tortilla factory and educational space; Mercado selling house-made pantry staples, take-home food items, and goods produced by independent, Mexico-based artisans; and the El Caminero takeout window.

Requirements:
Positive energy and attitude
Ability to multitask, be detail-oriented and organized
Have a flexible schedule, with the ability to work weekends
Have a passion for food quality and attentive service
Enjoy a fast-paced, high-volume work environment
Minimum of 2 years of serving experience
Serving It Right certificate
This role requires the ability to move and lift up to 25 lbs; standing, sitting or walking for extended periods of time; and a professional appearance.

Interested applicants can email their resumes to office@alimentariamexicana.com.

ABOUT ALIMENTARIA MEXICANA | The latest project for the team behind such award-winning Vancouver restaurants as Chancho Tortilleria, Nuba and the former Fayuca, Alimentaria Mexicana is now open for dine-in and patio service and will become a multifaceted concept that features a licensed dine-in cantina and take-out window, tortilla factory, educational space and online and retail shop that offers the highest quality local and internationally sourced artisanal Mexican food products, provisions and more. Located in the heart of Granville Island, Alimentaria Mexicana is an immersive culinary and cultural experience that showcases the time-honoured techniques, traditions and products of Mexican and local artisans in an authentic way that pays homage to their origins.

Alimentaria Mexicana
Neighbourhood: False Creek
1596 Johnston St. (Opening soon) | WEBSITE
Take a Look Inside Alimentaria Mexicana, Opening Soon on Granville Island

False Creek

Restaurant Graveyard / False Creek

Remembering the Waterfront Weirdo Once Lauded as Canada’s Best New Restaurant

With its bucket seats and spinning wine machine, Harry Kambolis' Nu Restaurant was a little ahead of its time.

Opening Soon / False Creek

Take a Look Inside Alimentaria Mexicana, Opening Soon on Granville Island

Ernesto Gomez's new Mexican restaurant concept is almost ready to go in the old Edible Canada location.

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If / False Creek

Vancouver Would Be Cooler if It Had Floating Camp Sites in False Creek

Imagine Belgium's Vlot Kamp - essentially eight floating campsites accessed from the shore by canoe - next to Olympic Village.

Restaurant Graveyard / False Creek

This Was One of the Most Influential Restaurants in Vancouver’s History

Harry Kambolis' "C" Restaurant was a game-changing icon that helped put Vancouver’s emerging food scene on the map.

View From Your Window / False Creek

The View From Your Window #250

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Opening Soon / False Creek

OPENING SOON // Inside the Imminent Vancouver House Location of Autostrada

The new restaurant is located just a stone's throw from Chef David Chang's (hopefully still) upcoming Momofuku outpost.

You Need To Try This

You Need to Try a GTO Burger, Vancouver’s Best of the ‘Smashburger’ Style

A double cheeseburger is certainly big deal, but this one is prepared in a different way than most Vancouverites are used to...

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

Further Afield Trips / Bowen Island

Tripping Further Afield on Bowen Island With Allison Audrey Weldon

On this trip we head to Bowen Island for a day of eating, drinking and enjoying the outdoors, with the founder of Sangre de Fruta Botanical as our trusted guide...

Scout List

Scout List Vol. 579

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do from July 22 to July 28, 2021.

Scout List Vol. 579
Vancouver Farmers Market Coupons Helping Local Farms and Families

Opportunity Knocks / Downtown

Cafe Medina on Hunt for Server Assistants

Opportunity Knocks / Tofino

Tofino’s Wickaninnish Inn Seeks Restaurant Manager to Oversee F&B Program

Opportunity Knocks / Gastown

Gastown’s Pourhouse Seeks Assistant General Manager

Opportunity Knocks / Kitsilano

Kitsilano’s ‘Their There’ on Hunt for General Manager