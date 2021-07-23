Granville Island’s New ‘Alimentaria Mexicana’ Now Hiring Experienced Servers

The Goods from Alimentaria Mexicana

Vancouver, BC | New Granville Island-based culinary concept Alimentaria Mexicana offers an experiential and immersive journey into the heart of Mexico – its cuisine, its culture and those who sustain and nurture it to this day.

Now softly open, the Cantina at Alimentaria Mexicana is looking for experienced servers to join the team. This is a unique opportunity to be a part of this exciting project from the ground up, as the restaurant expands in the coming months with the addition of the Fabrica tortilla factory and educational space; Mercado selling house-made pantry staples, take-home food items, and goods produced by independent, Mexico-based artisans; and the El Caminero takeout window.

Requirements:

Positive energy and attitude

Ability to multitask, be detail-oriented and organized

Have a flexible schedule, with the ability to work weekends

Have a passion for food quality and attentive service

Enjoy a fast-paced, high-volume work environment

Minimum of 2 years of serving experience

Serving It Right certificate

This role requires the ability to move and lift up to 25 lbs; standing, sitting or walking for extended periods of time; and a professional appearance.

Interested applicants can email their resumes to office@alimentariamexicana.com.

ABOUT ALIMENTARIA MEXICANA | The latest project for the team behind such award-winning Vancouver restaurants as Chancho Tortilleria, Nuba and the former Fayuca, Alimentaria Mexicana is now open for dine-in and patio service and will become a multifaceted concept that features a licensed dine-in cantina and take-out window, tortilla factory, educational space and online and retail shop that offers the highest quality local and internationally sourced artisanal Mexican food products, provisions and more. Located in the heart of Granville Island, Alimentaria Mexicana is an immersive culinary and cultural experience that showcases the time-honoured techniques, traditions and products of Mexican and local artisans in an authentic way that pays homage to their origins.