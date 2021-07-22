Scout List Vol. 579

From our calendar to yours comes this carefully considered agenda of cool things we are doing, wishing we could do, or conspiring to do in Vancouver, July 22-28, 2021.

MOON | July’s full moon – aka the Thunder Moon, Hay Moon, Buck Moon and Salmon Moon (salmon return to their spawning grounds at this time) – lights up the sky on Friday night. Conditions are expected to be favourable for moon-gazing so grab a blanket and head to a patch of open space (a beach or park will do nicely), lie down on the ground and turn your eyes to the heavens to contemplate. Looking for a new spot to check out? Clinton Park in Hastings-Sunrise is pretty sweet: 3 hectares of open grassy space, a good view of the sky, and close to shops for snacks.

Clinton Park 2690 Grant Street MAP

COVET | There are three super cool sale situations happening this weekend. The first is a ‘samples and seconds’ sale on Franklin (near Clark) that will be chock-a-block with fine items such as mugs, tumblers, dinnerware from Kat Pino and TAV Ceramics, as well as some seriously beautiful handcrafted glassware from Dougherty Glassworks and rad animal-centric art from Sarah Hammond Studio. Once you have scooped up some good stuff on Franklin Street, you can hightail it over to sale number two: a midsummer pop-up in Mount Pleasant featuring House Of Hudson Jewellery, small batch ceramics by Clay by Chlo, art by Klee Larsen, and clothing by Ichi. Finally, it’s time to head to Chinatown for vintage clothing and fancy handbags: Erin Templeton is having a sale! Now that you’re going out more often, why not look sharp?

Midsummer Sale | Sat, July 24 | 11-2pm | #11 east 7 ave. Vancouver B.C MAP

Samples + Seconds | Sat, July 24 | 10am - 3pm | Enter via alley 1654 Franklin StVancouver, BC V5L 1P4 MAP

Vintage and Leather | July 22, 23, 34 | Erin Templeton | 511 Carrall St. MAP

SKATE | The 6th “Stop Drop and Roll” skateboard competition goes down at The Britannia Courts on Saturday. This event is “a skate contest for women, trans, non-binary, and/or gender non-conforming skaters.” Expect a full day of skate lessons, skate jams (beginner, intermediate, and advanced), good vibes and cool people. Even if you don’t skate, this will be a fantastic place to be. We’ll be in the crowd for sure. See you there! Details.

Sat, July 24 | Britannia Courts | 1490 Venables St, Vancouver, BC V5L 4X6 MAP

STRANGE BBQ | Strange Fellows Brewing is hosting a Bratwurst BBQ this weekend: think Two Rivers Meats Bratwurst, Tall Shadow Breads Portuguese buns, house-made lager mustard and some tasty potato salad. And, as the BBQ is a celebration of the Brewery’s recent release of a mixed lager box, you can also get in on the option to either order a lager tasting flight to enjoy on site or you can grab one of the boxes to take home and share with your lager-lovin’ pals. The BBQ will be ‘ripping’ Friday and Saturday, but you know how these kind of delicious offerings have a way of selling out, so get in line early. Details.

Fri, July 23 (5-8pm⁠⁠), Sat, July 24 (12-4pm)⁠⁠ | Strange Fellows Brewing | 1345 Clark Dr. MAP

MOVE | Warm weather calls for outdoor swimming. Kitsilano, New Brighton, Second Beach, and Maple Grove pools are all open and waiting for you. There are, of course, a few hoops to jump through. All pools require registration, which opens three days in advance (at noon). Advance online registration is highly recommended to secure a spot. Our pick: Kits (this pool only a few minutes from Au Comptoir, and a post swim Omelette Aux Fines Herbes sounds pretty good to us). Find out more.

Kits Pool 2305 Cornwall Ave Vancouver BC MAP

Au Comptoir 2278 W 4th Ave MAP

GATHER | Ready to get out and connect with community in person? The 14th annual Osprey Festival is a perfect start. Take a guided nature walk on the trails, learn how to identify plants in the area, shop the Coast Salish plant nursery, take in a Museum of North Vancouver exhibit about Chief Dan George (this year the festival celebrates what would have been his 122nd birthday) and a photographic display of Tsleil-Waututh community members, enjoy music and dance performances, and stuff your face at the salmon BBQ. Entry to this event is free and open to all. Find out more here.

Maplewood Flats Conservation Area 2649 Dollarton Highway, North Vancouver, BC, Canada MAP

WATCH | When was the last time you went out to the movies? Now that it’s an option again, why not get back out there? The Rio is screening Back To The Future on Friday night at 11pm. Grab yourself some popcorn and a crisp beer and settle in for some time travel adventure! Details.

Fri, July 23 | 11pm | The Rio 1660 E Broadway MAP

PICK | It’s blueberry season! Farmer’s markets and local grocery stores are loaded with them, but picking your own is a fun summer activity. Head toward Ladner/Delta and hit Westham Island. Once you cross the wood planked bridge to the soft roads lined by long grass and foxgloves, you’ll find fantastic u-pick berry farms as well as roadside egg and vegetable stands. To pick your own blueberries, hit up Emma Lea Farms. Keep in mind that customers cannot bring their own personal containers this year. Bucket sizes available at Emma Lea range from $7 to $45 and hours for U-Pick are 8am-6pm daily. DETAILS

Emma Lea Farms 2727 Westham Island Road, Ladner BC MAP

FEED | Thursday is the day to get your Valley Buds fix at Antisocial. You can pre order for pick up the week before, or swing by the Main Street skate shop on Thursday afternoons to grab excess produce from the pop-up market. This week you can expect to see all the flowers (those lil’ sweet pea bunches are so good!) as well as basil, radicchio, mixed potatoes, green kale, fennel bulb, cucumbers, green garlic, onion, cucumbers. Details.

Thursdays | Antisocial Skate Shop | 2337 Main St MAP

DINE | Local cook Tomoko Tahara hosts another of her plant-based dining experiences at Harken Coffee. This Pacific Northwest-themed meal will be vegan with hints of Japanese and Belgian influence. Expect fresh seasonal ingredients from local farms and forests. The dinner comes with two wine pairings, as well as a cash wine bar. Although there are two seatings, the first one is already sold out, so don’t delay. Information and tickets here.