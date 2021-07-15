Cool Things We Want

We Want This Hugely Unnecessary ‘Mon Oncle’ Briefcase BBQ

Portrait

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

Cuteness factor aside (it comes in several colours), we like the form and size of the stainless steel Mon Oncle briefcase BBQ, which we easily can envision cooking on by the beach or…overlooking Barcelona’s Sagrada Família.

Mon Oncle is a reinterpretation of the classic concept of a barbecue. Closed, it’s an elegant briefcase with character and a vintage feel. A briefcase with a surprise. As open, it is a portable tabletop barbecue innovative, hard wearing and very useful. It can be used at home, on the terrace or balcony, or take it to a picnic. It is easy and quick to dismantle, clean and storage. The whole structure is perforated with tiny holes that are designed not only for aesthetics. Those holes allow the air to flow making it more powerful and the grill hotter and making sure that the case doesn’t overheat.

Sold here for the ridiculous price of $418 USD.

Popular

Restaurant Graveyard / Kitsilano

May the Prettiest Restaurant in Kitsilano Rest in Peace

From 2016 to 2021, the award-winning Mak N Ming consistently met guest's high expectations with sincerity and skill.

Intelligence Briefs

On Menu Prices Going Up and Customers Fighting Amongst Themselves

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds fewer cooks in the kitchen and Portland lauded for its pizza.

Field Trip / Bowen Island

Inside Kitoki Inn, Opening Soon on Bowen Island

The new Japanese-inspired getaway on Bowen Island is made up of three cabins and a bath house surrounded by forest.

You Should Know / Chinatown

Our City Streets Were Once Paved With These Little Wooden Blocks

8 Places
Picking Grapes / Railtown Japantown

Picking Grapes With ‘The Pie Shoppe’ Sisters

The two chefs and avid wine-lovers take us through a journey of their most memorable BC wines.

