We Want This Hugely Unnecessary ‘Mon Oncle’ Briefcase BBQ

Cuteness factor aside (it comes in several colours), we like the form and size of the stainless steel Mon Oncle briefcase BBQ, which we easily can envision cooking on by the beach or…overlooking Barcelona’s Sagrada Família.

Mon Oncle is a reinterpretation of the classic concept of a barbecue. Closed, it’s an elegant briefcase with character and a vintage feel. A briefcase with a surprise. As open, it is a portable tabletop barbecue innovative, hard wearing and very useful. It can be used at home, on the terrace or balcony, or take it to a picnic. It is easy and quick to dismantle, clean and storage. The whole structure is perforated with tiny holes that are designed not only for aesthetics. Those holes allow the air to flow making it more powerful and the grill hotter and making sure that the case doesn’t overheat.

Sold here for the ridiculous price of $418 USD.