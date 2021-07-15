The Garden Strathcona Seeks Committed Kitchen Manager

The Goods from The Garden Strathcona

Vancouver, BC | The Garden is a plant-centric cafe, retail shop and event space in the heart of Strathcona. We offer our community the highest quality and most ethically produced products we can, as well as support our economy by sourcing from local and sustainable suppliers and producers.

All of our dishes are prepared in-house from scratch using local and organic ingredients without refined or artificial additives.

We are looking for a long-term full-time kitchen manager with an open and flexible schedule to lead our kitchen and culinary program.

The Basics:

As our Kitchen Manager, you are responsible for the day-to-day operations of the kitchen, this includes: managing, motivating, and training staff; fostering a culture of personal accountability and fun, managing inventory and supplies, maintaining food safety standards and kitchen cleanliness, developing and implementing systems for increased efficiency and productivity, and developing new seasonal menu items. You work closely with the Shop Manager and Leadership team to set goals and drive measurable results.

You embody The Garden’s values of Integrity, Community and Sustainability

You have an entrepreneurial mindset, always looking for opportunities and continuous improvement strategies

You are able to solve problems on the fly, get your hands dirty, jump in wherever needed and remain calm under pressure

You are a reliable leader with strong interpersonal and communication skills as well as time-management and organization

You are an excellent team player and can delegate, make quick decisions, and handle multiple tasks in a changing environment

You have a positive, encouraging, “glass half full” mentality

4+ years of professional kitchen experience

1+ years of management experience

Food Safe Level 1 (Level 2 is an asset)

Key Responsibilities:

Oversee all operational systems and procedures for effective kitchen management

Accountable for ensuring that all kitchen staff comply with food safety and sanitation standards. Set the standard for the cleanliness of the kitchen and ensuring weekly/monthly cleaning tasks are completed to a high standard

Responsible for assisting in the training of new hires and improving staff performance and retention

Accountable for all food safety systems to comply with Food Safety Regulations

Develop new dishes for the menu that align with company initiatives

Seek ways to improve kitchen processes and operations

Accountable for all food safety systems to comply with Food Safety Regulations

Work with management to create kitchen scheduling and developing ways to reduce labour costs

Monitor food inventory and ordering – understanding the process for this to reduce waste and streamline food costs

Track all food waste and provide monthly reporting in an effort to minimize wastage and improve financial return

Outline daily production needs on a weekly basis and communicate production needs to kitchen and management personnel

Customer Satisfaction

Maintain good communication with the front of house team. Showing initiative and excellent problem solving skills to deliver exceptional customer service and a premium product & experience

Interact with customers and assist with the running of food

HR

Assist in hiring, developing and retaining a diverse workforce to deliver excellent products and services

Create and sustain a work environment that focuses on fair and equitable treatment and provides staff satisfaction to enable business success

Responsible for supervising, documenting and coaching all staff under your direct supervision to ensure they are adhering to the company customer service and kitchen standards

Compensation:

Base salary based on experience

Tips

Health and Dental Benefits

Interested parties can contact hello@thegardenstrathcona.com.